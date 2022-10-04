Christian Yelich gets brutally honest after Phillies knock Brewers out of playoff contention

The Milwaukee Brewers were officially eliminated from MLB playoff contention on Monday. They had been chasing the Philadelphia Phillies for the third NL Wild Card spot but ultimately fell just short. Brewers OF Christin Yelich got brutally honest on Milwaukee’s elimination, per Fuzzy and Adam McCalvy on Twitter.

One of the greatest post-elimination interviews I’ve ever seen. Zero excuses. Zero blame. Watched every second. pic.twitter.com/BtVwIlxWkJ — Fuzzy (@fuzzyfromyt) October 4, 2022

“Each one of those playoff teams we’ve had kind of had an identity,” Yelich said in reference to past Brewers playoff teams. “Offensively, defensively, pitching wise, we kind of knew what we needed to do to win… for whatever reason it kind of just felt like we didn’t really have that this year. We were obviously trying to win every game.”

The Brewers led the NL Central for a significant portion of the season. They have seen playoff action in recent years and felt as if they were a postseason team in 2022. But their MLB trade deadline of Josh Hader sent them spiraling. The deal to send Hader to the San Diego Padres never made much sense, and it was ultimately their downfall.

Christian Yelich and the Brewers would likely be gearing up for another October run if they had held onto Hader. The outfielder was later asked if Milwaukee had a core that they could run it back with next year.

“We definitely have a bunch of guys that have been here for a little while,” Yelich said. “It’s never the same group. Who that is going to be? You don’t really know.”

Christian Yelich then commented on players who started the year with the Brewers but did not finish the season with the team. Although Josh Hader was not specifically named, the reporter was seemingly alluding to the left-hander.

“That’s going to be the easy story or the easy thing to point to. We’ve had to deal with those questions for the last two months. Honestly, we will never know. We can speculate on it and say that it was the reason…at the beginning, everyone talked about how it was a shock to the room. It caught everybody by surprise. That’s the truth. At the same time, we got guys back… it’s the easy way out, kind of point your finger and be like ‘that’s the reason, if we didn’t do that then we’d be in the playoffs.’ I don’t think that’s true.”

Christian Yelich had no intention of making any excuses. The Brewers will look to rebound next season.