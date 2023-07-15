Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes had a a heroic outing Friday against the Cincinnati Reds. He struck out 13 batters and allowed just two hits in six innings in his team's 1-0 win.

But Burnes almost did not make it through the game. Following his 10th strikeout, he squatted on the mound due to the oppressive heat, with reported 91 degree temperatures and high humidity.

Here is what Burnes said about the moment, via the Associated Press:

“Everything kind of went dizzy and eyes went cross-eyed,” Burnes said. “I went to the back of the bound, hoped blinking a couple of times it would go away, and it didn't. After a bottle of water, gave it a second, it went away. Scary in the moment, for sure.”

Burnes proceeded to ring up three more batters, including a strike out of the side in the sixth inning. Reds manager David Bell was very impressed.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“He threw more breaking balls, I think that led to a lot of his success tonight,” he said, via the AP. “Obviously, he has a good fastball. He used the breaking ball more today and I think that helped him.”

Corbin Burnes picked up his eighth win. He has now won four of his last five starts since he began the year 4-4.

Burnes is the best pitcher this season for the Brewers, who are tied with the Reds at the top of the NL Central with a 50-42 record. Their next two games in their series Saturday and Sunday will go a long way in determining who will win the division and advance to the postseason.