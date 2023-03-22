Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

Corbin Burnes is nearing free agency and will almost certainly be cashing in with a huge deal. After reaching stardom and winning a Cy Young Award with the Milwaukee Brewers, the two-time All-Star is making moves to ensure he secures the bag as his contract winds down.

The Brewers have two more years of control over Burnes before the 28-year-old righty hits the open market. To make sure he gets what he’s worth, he has hired Scott Boras’ agency to represent him, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post and MLB Network.

Boras is the agent for several MLB stars that have landed huge contracts, such as Bryce Harper, Max Scherzer, Carlos Correa, Gerrit Cole and Corey Seager. With an ERA of 2.71 over 369.0 innings in the last two seasons, Burnes is one of the very best pitchers in the game.

Although the Brewers have a very strong pitching staff around Burnes with guys like Brandon Woodruff, Devin Williams, Freddy Peralta and Aaron Ashby, they are on a downward swing as a team. They missed the postseason in 2022 after winning the NL Central the prior year. The team’s current payroll is over $40 million beneath the league average.

The Brewers have made a few nice moves this offseason, notably adding All-Star catcher William Contreras via trade. But they also traded away some key players (Kolten Wong and Hunter Renfroe) while seeing many free agents leave. Losing Corbin Burnes for nothing would be a horrible blow to the Brewers, so they have to set the team up for greater success over the next few seasons.