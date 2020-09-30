The Milwaukee Brewers already had their work cut out facing the top-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers in the Wild Card Series.

But the Brewers are really up against it after losing right-handed reliever Devin Williams due to injury.

Jeff Passan of ESPN reports Williams was left off Milwaukee's playoff roster due to an apparent arm issue:

This is particularly concerning for the Brewers and manager Craig Counsell, who — in the past — has relied on his relievers to throw multiple innings and carry the load.

Williams was in a position to be Milwaukee's stopper against the Dodgers.

The 26-year-old Brewers right-hander has been the best reliever in baseball this season, and is almost assuredly a lock to win National League Rookie of the Year.

Williams had a sparkling 0.33 ERA and 0.63 WHIP in 27.0 innings of work, striking out 17.7 hitters per nine innings and using a devastating changeup to keep hitters off balance.

In fact, Williams' changeup has become arguably the single best swing-and-miss pitch in all of baseball.

Opponents had a whiff rate of over 60 percent against Williams' off-speed, with just two hits and 41 strikeouts in 62 at-bats against the Brewers reliever during the regular season. The pitch has so much movement and is released from such a unique arm angle that it has been dubbed the “Airbender.”

Check it out:

Williams was a guy who could enter at any point in the game. He was capable of throwing multiple innings, which the Brewers were sure to need against a dangerous and disciplined Dodgers lineup.

Instead, Williams will have to hope his Brewers teammates can pull off a monumental upset without him.