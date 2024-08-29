The Milwaukee Brewers traded former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes before the season. Then, they suffered injuries to Robert Gasser and DL Hall. That left a void in the top spot of the rotation. 26-year-old Tobias Myers has grabbed that spot, pitching to a 2.99 ERA so far. He detailed an epiphany he had with The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

“And on an off-day in Detroit before he rejoined the rotation, he experienced an epiphany while playing catch with righty Freddy Peralta and the Brewers’ bullpen catchers on a large grassy area next to the team hotel. ‘

It felt so much like COVID in 2020, when me and my buddies would go out to play catch in some random patch of grass because all the fields were closed,” Myers said. “At that time in my life, all I wanted to do was play baseball. Something about that day, I was just like, you know what, every time I get the ball the rest of this year, I’m going to cherish it and just really enjoy it and give it all my all.'

The next day, he shut out the Tigers for eight innings on one hit.”

This approach worked not only in the short term but for the entire season as well. Since that start against the Tigers, his ERA is 2.20 and the Brewers are 8-6 in his starts. They added Frankie Montas and Aaron Civale before the trade deadline to help Myers along but he has still outshined them.

For the Brewers to make a run through the National League playoffs, they will need to get fantastic pitching not only from Myers but from the entire staff. Can they knock off the Dodgers and Phillies to win the pennant for the first time since 1982?

Brewers' chances in National League Playoffs

The Tobias Myers surge is far from the only Cinderella story on the Brewers roster. Gary Sanchez has landed on his feet after multiple failed attempts to be an MLB catcher. Blake Perkins and Sal Frelick have both been everyday players and have been excellent for Milwaukee. But the pitching staff has been the biggest surprise for the Brewers.

Myers and company will be the key to getting the Brewers through the playoffs. With the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers standing between them and the World Series, excellent pitching is the only way through. Between Bryce Harper and Shohei Ohtani, offensive weapons will be the story of the NL playoffs.

Because of the star power of the Dodgers and Phillies, Fangraphs gives the Brewers just a 3.6% chance to win the World Series. The way they can capitalize on that small chance is by Myers becoming a bonafide ace over the past month. He has not pitched against either the Dodgers or the Phillies yet this season.

That is a good thing for Myers as he has built up his confidence in his first professional season ahead of what would be a high-leverage start against one of the two premier teams in the National League.