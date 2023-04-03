Opening Day can be a truly special experience, not just for the rabid baseball fans who pour into the stadium with overflowing excitement, but the entire community that bustles with electricity and commerce. Above all, though, it is the franchise’s job to make sure it is memorable. In that regard, the Milwaukee Brewers aced their first game at American Family Field.

That is where the praise will end, though. Ahead of their matchup against the New York Mets, fans were treated to festivities that most notably included a flyover above the 22-year-old stadium. The only problem was that fans could not see any of it, per Tim Britton of The Athletic. Fear of rain led to the roof being closed. Unfortunately, it seems the pilot did not get that memo. The team was awarded a good ole’ fashioned Twitter trolling for their efforts.

The Brewers did a flyover with their roof closed. That’s pageantry right there pic.twitter.com/cDRF8Parkf — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 3, 2023

The Brewers' home opener included a flyover of the stadium. The roof was closed. — Tim Britton (@TimBritton) April 3, 2023

The unusual occurrence left everything to the imagination, and caused NBC Sports’ John Tomase to revisit another classic unseen mystery– Schrodinger’s cat. Fans will hope this is not a bad omen, and when the box of the Brewers season is opened at the beginning of October their postseason prospects will still be alive and well.

Schrödinger's flyover. — John Tomase (@jtomase) April 3, 2023

They are off to a solid start at 2-1, with win number three likely coming following a barrage of offense that has given the Brew Ccrew a 10-0 lead through seven innings. Rookie second baseman Brice Turang hit a grand slam in the fifth. Brian Anderson also hit a dinger and has three RBIS. Right hander Freddy Peralta is in line for the win.

Milwaukee’s Opening Day mishap gave fans further material following the team’s second-half collapse last season. They missed the playoffs at 86-76. 2023 could mean brighter days with a deep starting pitching staff still in tow and slugger Rowdy Tellez ready to build off his 35-homer 2022. Add in Turang and there might be enough collective talent for the Brewers to return to the playoffs.

And hopefully enough to quickly erase this flyover folly.