Josh Donaldson has gotten off to an excellent start with the Milwaukee Brewers, highlighted by a three-run moonshot in Wednesday night's 8-2 win against the St. Louis Cardinals — and his teammates are taking notice.

“Ever since he's been here, you could feel his presence,” Brewers outfielder Tyrone Taylor said after the game, per MLB.com's Adam McCalvy. “He was the MVP of the league, you know? He's been mashing for us. I was doing cage work today, just listening to him talk about his approach and about life really. It's cool to be around him.”

“The ‘Bringer Of Rain,' that's how you describe it,” starting pitcher Adrian Houser echoed, per McCalvy. “And it rained on us tonight.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Donaldson has been exceptional since Milwaukee selected his contract last Monday; he's gone 7-for-32 with two home runs, seven RBI and four runs scored through his first nine games with the Brewers.

It's a complete turnaround from his 2023 tenure with the New York Yankees, when he was hitting just .142 over 33 games before going on the injured list with a right calf strain. He was later transferred to the 60-day IL and released by the team on Aug. 29.

But a new uniform is doing the former MVP quite well, which is very surprising considering he hit just .177 over five games at Triple-A Nashville. A big part of his resurgence in 2023 is the long ball.

“When I've been hitting balls, when I'm not missing them, the ball seems to be going out of the park,” Donaldson admitted to McCalvy.

The slugger has unbelievably hit 12 home runs this season, versus just seven singles.

“At the moment, that represents the fewest singles for a hitter with double-digit home runs in AL-NL history, putting Donaldson in an eclectic group with the likes of Curt Casali (eight singles, 10 homers in 2015) and Hall of Famer Frank Thomas (eight singles and 12 homers during an injury-shortened 2005 with the White Sox),” wrote McCalvy on Wednesday.

With just 10 games remaining in the regular season, the 86-66 Brewers hold a seven-game lead over the Chicago Cubs for first place in the National League Central.

And Josh Donaldson is back in his element as he looks to help his new team make some noise in the postseason.