The Milwaukee Brewers were one of baseball's best squads in the regular season, finishing 93-69 and winning the NL Central by 10 games. However, they're shaking up the roster after getting upset by the New York Mets in the Wild Card.

The Brewers let go of veteran catcher Gary Sanchez and minor-leaguer Owen Miller on Saturday, via MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.

“The mutual option on C Gary Sánchez has been declined. He gets a $4 million buyout,” McCalvy reported. “Minor League utility man Owen Miller traded to [the] Colorado [Rockies] for cash.”

Sanchez backed up Willliam Contreras behind the plate in Milwaukee this past season, hitting .220 with 11 homers and 37 RBI across 245 at-bats. Meanwhile, Miller hit just .185 in 14 MLB games but hit .276 with five homers and 37 RBI in 91 Triple-A contests.

Gary Sanchez was expendable for Brewers

Contreras, who slashed .281/.365/.466 with 23 homers and 92 RBI across 155 games this past year, will start again in 2025, via McCalvy.

“Contreras will continue to handle primary catching duties in 2025 and is eligible for arbitration for the first time this winter after winning club MVP honors for the second straight season,” McCalvy reported. “The Brewers hold a $3.5 million club option on backup Eric Haase, with no buyout. If the club declines the option, Haase would remain with the Brewers as an arbitration-eligible player.”

Milwaukee also has another promising prospect waiting in the wings.

“The other catcher on Milwaukee’s 40-man roster is Jeferson Quero, MLB Pipeline’s top Brewers prospect and No. 43 on the overall Top 100,” McCalvy continued. “He injured his right shoulder diving back to first base on Opening Day at Triple-A Nashville and missed the entire season following surgery, but is expected to be ready for the start of 2025.”

With Contreras being an upper-echelon offensive option at the position, and Haase and Quero providing depth, Sanchez was no longer worth the investment for the Brewers. The 31-year-old, though, should land on his feet with another club sometime this offseason as a part-time player at the very least.