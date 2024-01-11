Willy Adames and the Brewers avoided arbitration

The Milwaukee Brewers and shortstop Willy Adames have settled on a $12.25 million deal for the 2024 season to avoid arbitration, according to Robert Murray of FanSided.

This offseason, there have been a lot of rumors regarding the Brewers potentially trading starting pitcher Corbin Burnes, who is entering the final year of arbitration before becoming a free agent. However, Willy Adames is in his final year of arbitration as well with the Brewers before becoming a free agent, and he has been mentioned at times as a potential trade candidate, and now we know he will make $12.25 million for 2024.

At times, Corbin Burnes and Adames were mentioned as a potential package. At this point, with pitchers and catchers reporting in just over a month, and recent reports indicate that the Brewers are going to try to compete in 2024 in what could be a weak National League Central. If the Brewers fall out of contention this season, that is when they could pivot and trade Burnes and Adames at the trade deadline.

It will be interesting to see how the Brewers fare in the 2024 season, but it is good for them to avoid an arbitration hearing with one of their best players in Adames. It is unclear whether or not the Brewers will bring back Adames after this season, but avoiding a hearing is beneficial to the relationship with him.

Adames improved after being traded to the Brewers in 2021 from the Tampa Bay Rays. It will be worth seeing how he performs this season before free agency.