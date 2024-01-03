The Dodgers and Brewers have swung a trade after LA needed roster space following their Yoshinobu Yamamoto signing.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been kings of the offseason, signing both Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. However, the Dodgers needed some extra roster space after their signings and the Milwaukee Brewers were willing to oblige.

The Brewers have acquired left-handed pitcher Bryan Hudson from the Dodgers in exchange for left-handed pitcher Justin Chambers and a player to be named later or cash, the team announced. Hudson was the player the Dodgers designated for assignment after signing Yamamoto.

Dodgers deal Hudson

Hudson got his first taste of the major leagues in 2023, appearing in six games with the Dodgers. Things didn't necessarily go to plan, as Hudson put up a 7.27 ERA and a 7/4 K/BB ratio in 8.2 innings.

However, things went better for the left-hander in the minor leagues. Over 196 games, Hudson held a 4.16 ERA and a 454/244 K/BB ratio. He had his best performance at the AA level, holding a 2.93 ERA and a 69/27 K/BB ratio.

For the Dodgers, Hudson no longer had a spot on the roster. With him struggling in his MLB debut, Los Angeles decided to move on, especially if it meant that Yoshinobu Yamamoto could join the team.

As for the Brewers, Bryan Hudson is an interesting dart throw. While he wasn't on any top prospect lists, he managed to ascend to the major leagues. Clearly Milwaukee thinks Hudson has something and is taking a gamble on him as a low-risk lottery ticket.

Both the Dodgers and Brewers won their divisions last year. Yet, they're seemingly going in opposite directions. After their under-the-table deal, the Dodgers and Brewers will get back to crafting their 2024 rosters.