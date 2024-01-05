Milwaukee Brewers shake things up after signing a former San Diego Padres catcher.

The Milwaukee Brewers hope to remain competitive next season as they have a solid roster so far. However, the franchise decided to add some solid depth to the team after reeling in a former San Diego Padres catcher.

Free agent catcher, Austin Nola, has officially signed a minor league deal with the Brewers, per Robert Murray of FanSided. Nola will also participate in Spring Training as well.

“Free-agent catcher Austin Nola has signed a minor-league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers that includes an invite to spring training. He was previously non-tendered by the Padres.”

The 34-year-old is better known for his defensive skills than his bat. However, it makes sense for the Brewers to add him to their minor league system. He'll be a nice veteran for top prospect Jeferson Quero to learn from until he's ready for the big leagues. On top of that, if one of William Contreras or Eric Haase falls to injury, Nola can serve as a nice backup option for a short stint.

Throughout his career, Auston Nola holds a .249 batting average, 24 home runs, and 136 RBIs. 2023 was a bit of a down season for Nola, as he failed to eclipse a .150 batting average with the Padres. So, perhaps playing in the minors can help him get back on track for the Brewers.

Spring Training is set to begin on February 22. So, clubs around the league will set their rosters accordingly. The Brewers will likely have four catchers on the roster for Spring Training. However, once the regular season begins, they'll likely keep at least two on the active roster.