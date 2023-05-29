The Milwaukee Brewers have designated first baseman/designated hitter Luke Voit for assignment, according to Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Luke Voit was picked up by the Brewers ahead of the start of the season, after spending the 2022 season with the San Diego Padres and the Washington Nationals. He was with the New York Yankees at the start of spring training of 2022, but was traded to the Padres after the team re-signed Anthony Rizzo. Voit was then traded from the Padres to the Nationals in the deal that sent Juan Soto to San Diego.

Voit had been looking for a team for much of the offseason, and the Brewers decided to give him a chance. It did not go well for Voit with Milwaukee. In 22 games, he hit .221 with a .284 on-base percentage and no home runs, according to Fangraphs. He recorded a 54 wRC+ in those games, which is 46% below the league-average hitter.

It has been a tough couple of years for Voit. His high point came with the Yankees. He was traded to the team in 2018, and was very successful in a small sample size that year. He remained a very good hitter for the 2019 and 2020 seasons. In 2019, he played just 118 games, missing a lot of time due to a sports hernia. In the 60-game season in 2020, Voit led MLB in home runs. Voit was solid once again in 2022, but struggled with injuries again. The Yankees traded for Anthony Rizzo, which limited Voit’s playing time greatly.

Voit will hope that another MLB team picks him up on waivers.