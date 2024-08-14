Despite the continued injury absence of Christian Yelich, the Milwaukee Brewers have been humming along nicely in the 2024 MLB season, currently sitting with 67 wins despite a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday. Yelich has been sidelined since mid July, but the Brewers are still in first place in the NL Central by a country mile.

Meanwhile, the team is owned by Mark Attanasio, who recently found himself in some hot water regarding his beachfront property in Malibu, California. The complaint, which was filed against Attanasio's LLC by an LLC associated with his neighbor, states that Attanasio has “sought and obtained permits over the last couple of years to repair and reinforce the seawall on his property,” per Michael McCann of Sportico, via the Los Angeles Times.

The complaint states that the work “included a crane platform and staging area,” which evidently are not authorized by permit.

All in all, “Attanasio's LLC is accused of violating the California Coastal Act, which prohibits the dredging and removal of sand, the use of certain machinery in tidal and intertidal zones, and activities that endanger marine life and pollute the water,” per McCann.

The neighbor in question, meanwhile, is James Kohlberg, who is associated with Los Trancos Management Services, which filed the lawsuit. Attanasio's company is called 2XMD Partners LLC.

Attanasio reportedly bought the home in 2007 for the low price of $23 million and has since shelled out an additional $6.6 million to purchase the lot next to it.

Attanasio, who is 66 years old, obtained his wealth in the 1990s by co-founding the alternative investment Crescent Capital Group, which was purchased by Trust Company of the West four years later. He purchased the Brewers in 2004.

According to McCann, “Attanasio’s attorneys will answer the complaint and seek its dismissal.”

The Brewers are next slated to play the Dodgers on Wednesday evening.