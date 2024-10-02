After the Milwaukee Brewers' brutal 8-4 loss to the New York Mets in Game 1 of their Wild Card round matchup on Tuesday, there was some uncertainty about who would start Game 2 on Wednesday for Milwaukee. However, after Brewers starter Aaron Civale pitched three innings out of the bullpen in Game 1, manager Pat Murphy's decision became clear.

Murphy confirmed after the Game 1 loss who would start the must-win Game 2, per Drew Olson of 97.3 The Game.

“We're going to start Frankie Montas tomorrow,” Murphy said.

With Freddy Peralta starting Game 1, Civale pitching three innings of relief and Colin Rea starting Game 162 on Sunday, Montas was the only real choice for Murphy to start Game 2 on Wednesday. Tobias Myers, who pitched four scoreless one-hit innings as the bulk reliever on Saturday could have been a potential option on short rest, and may still be available out of the bullpen.

Following the Game 1 loss, it will be all hands on deck for the Brewers on Wednesday. If Montas is struggling, expect Murphy to pull the plug early and go to Myers, Rea or one of his elite bullpen arms like Joel Payamps, Devin Williams or closer Trevor Megill.

Frankie Montas' 2024 season

Montas began his season with the Cincinnati Reds before being traded to the Brewers at the deadline. In 11 starts since joining the Brewers, Montas has a 3-3 record and a 4.55 ERA. While those number may seem unimpressive, Montas also as an 11.0 SO/9 rate, showing that he has legitimate swing-and-miss stuff.

After having shoulder surgery during the 2023 offseason, Montas has not looked like the same pitcher who went 13-9 with a 3.37 ERA and earned Cy Young votes for the Oakland A's in 2021.

Montas has previously appeared in three postseason games, coming out of the bullpen twice and making one start. Through 6 2/3 innings, Montas has allowed 10 hits, seven earned runs and three home runs. Montas' only start came in the 2020 ALDS with the A's against the Houston Astros. He he went 3 2/3 innings, allowing seven hits, five earned runs two home runs and got earned loss.

If Montas does end up struggling and is the reason why the Brewers get knocked out of the 2024 postseason early, Brewers fans will likely point to Murphy's decision to burn Civale in Game 1. Civale has been one of the Brewers' best pitchers this season. While Murphy's choice to use him in a mop-up role did help save the bullpen, it may end up costing the Brewers if Montas is not able to provide a quality start.