The Milwaukee Brewers made waves on Thursday by calling up Jacob Misiorowski for his MLB debut. He is the fourth-ranked prospect and top pitcher in the system, so his call-up is a big deal for the club. With all of their pitching injuries, they could use the lift. Against the Cardinals on Thursday, Misiorowski had a no-hitter through five innings. Then, he turned his ankle and left the game. He told Steve Megargee of The Associated Press that he did not know he was working with a no-hitter.

“I had no clue. I thought one of the popups landed,” Misiorowski said.

“Of course, I don’t want to leave like that,” the Brewers rookie continued. “I feel like I could have kept going, but I cramped up. Stuff happens.” He told reporters that there was no reason for concern with the injury moving forward.

Before the great start to his Brewers career, Misiorowski had reasonable expectations. “I don’t think it was anywhere near what I thought.” Misiorowski said, “I thought I was going to give up a few hits, get your ‘welcome to the show’ kind of experience. I just kind of rolled with it.”

Part of the Misiorowski news was moving Aaron Civale to the bullpen. Despite picking him up in a trade last year, Civale has not been excellent with the Crew. He has requested a trade and could be on the move soon. Certainly, after just one start, there is no reason to move off of Misiorowski.

The Brewers also hope to get Brandon Woodruff back from injury soon. If Woodruff, Misiorowski, and current ace Freedy Peralta are all clicking at the same time, Milwaukee can race into the NL Central contention. Since a miserable opening to the season, they are eight games over .500.

The Brewers and Cardinals continue their series on Friday.