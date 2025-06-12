With the Milwaukee Brewers recently making a change by putting top prospect Jacob Misiorowski in the rotation, veteran right-hander Aaron Civale has requested a trade, according to The Athletic.

After the team told Civale that he was moving to the bullpen, his agent, Jack Toffey, said he made the request to Brewers general manager Matt Arnold.

“The conversation was very professional,” Toffey said. “I just very respectfully said that Aaron would really like an opportunity to continue his career as a starter. He’s going to be a free agent at the end of the year.”

The interesting thing now is if the Brewers will honor Civale's request.

The Brewers received Civale in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays last July in a trade for minor-league infielder Gregory Barrios. In 14 starts for the Brewers last season, Civale played well, going 6-3 with a 3.53 ERA. To start this season, he strained his left hamstring but had a 3.32 ERA over 19 innings in four starts.

Article Continues Below

Civale is now the odd man out in a rotation with Freddy Peralta, Chad Patrick, Quinn Priester, and José Quintana after the Brewers called up Misiorowski, and he and Toffey believe he didn't do anything to lose his spot.

“Aaron is not angry or banging his fist on the table,” Toffey said. “But it’s a little confusing because he did not pitch his way out of the rotation whatsoever. It’s more of a subjective choice the organization is making.

“I’ve heard from other teams, through their channels of communication, that they have a plethora of starting pitching and are looking for trade partners, maybe not just on Aaron, but maybe another pitcher. That’s my understanding.”

Civale is being paid one of the highest salaries at the pitching position for the Brewers, tying with Peralta, and if the team is trying to shed salary, they will probably look to trade him.