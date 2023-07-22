The Milwaukee Brewers have grown tired of playing games with little or no offense and they have promoted top outfield prospect Sal Frelick to help turn the situation around.

OF Sal Frelick, @MLBPipeline's No. 17 and @Brewers No. 2 prospect, is set for his MLB debut tonight in Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/Tl4Upa5d4E — MLB (@MLB) July 22, 2023

In addition to promoting Frelick, the Brewers also parted company with right fielder Raimel Tapia. The right field position has basically become a black hole for the Brewers.

Heading into Saturday night's home game against the Atlanta Braves, Brewers right fielders had a .547 OPS. That's the lowest mark over a full season since 1941.

Frelick is the team's No. 2 prospect in the organization behind Jackson Chourio. Frelick has endured an injury-plagued season, and he has been limited at Triple-A Nashville this year. He has a .247/.333/.342 slash line.

A year ago, Frelick was somewhat more productive at Nashville when he slashed .365/.435/.508 in 46 games.

“We're not getting production out of right field,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “We're going to try to get more production out of right field, and Sal's going to get a shot to give us that.”

Frelick is considered to have a positive hit tool as he comes up to the big leagues. He also has better than average speed and shows excellent defensive instincts in right field.

The Brewers are in first place in the National League Central, as they have a 1 1/2-game lead on the resurgent Cincinnati Reds. They have won 7 of their last 10 games and have been able to get past the Reds in the process.

The Brewers know they have been getting solid pitching and they hope the promotion of Sal Frelick will upgrade their offensive production from the right field position.