The Milwaukee Brewers will begin a three-game series with the Chicago Cubs on Wrigley Field. It's a National League Central throwdown as we share our MLB odds series, make a Brewers-Cubs prediction, and pick and evaluate both teams.

Brewers-Cubs Projected Starters

Tobias Myers vs. Javier Assad

Tobias Myers (6-3) with a 3.13 ERA

Last Start: Myers absolutely dominated in his last outing, tossing eight shutout innings, four hits, striking out six, and walking one in a win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

2024 Road Splits: Myers has been better on the road, going 4-3 with a 2.56 ERA over eight starts away from Milwaukee.

Javier Assad (4-3) with a 3.27 ERA

Last Start: Assad struggled in his last outing, going 2 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs, seven hits, and walking two in a no-decision against the St. Louis Cardinals.

2024 Home Splits: Assad has been elite at home, going 2-1 with a 2.38 ERA over eight starts at Wrigley Field.

MLB Odds: Brewers-CubsOdds

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+134)

Moneyline: -116

Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-162)

Moneyline: -102

Over: 8.5 (+100)

Under: 8.5 (-122)

How to Watch Brewers vs. Cubs

Time: 8:05 PM ET/5:05 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Brewers have surprised everyone by leading the NL Central. Amazingly, their offense has exploded, and they have become one of the best lineups in baseball. They have several weapons that can make some headway and clobber the baseball.

Milwaukee ranks fifth in baseball in batting average this season. Significantly, Willy Adames has been efficient this season. Adames also has a batting average of .264 with 46 hits, 10 home runs, 38 RBIs, and 27 runs over 45 games against the Cubs in his career. Yet, he has struggled recently against them, going 2 for 9 with one home run, three RBIs, and three runs. Christian Yelich has had a career revival this season. Now, he hopes to continue doing well against a Chicago team whom he is hitting .274 with 123 hits, 19 home runs, 67 RBIs, and 76 runs over 120 games.

William Contreras has done well this season. Yet, he is batting just .158 with three hits and two runs over his last five games against the Cubs. Jackson Chourio has had a productive rookie season. Additionally, he is 9 for 28 with one home run, five RBIs, and five runs against the Cubs this season.

Myers has been quietly productive this season. Now, he hopes to continue his success and take down the Cubs. When Myers finishes, he will turn it over to the third-best bullpen in baseball. Trevor Megill is the closer until Devin Williams returns in a few weeks.

The Brewers will cover the spread if they can continue being solid at the plate. Then, they need Myers to have a quality start and set the stage for the bullpen.

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cubs are not eliminated by any means. However, they have had a rough season and are last in the NL Central. But they also are just 4 1/2 games behind the last wildcard spot in the NL. So there is the question of if they attempt to make a playoff run or focus on next season. But the Cubs have struggled on offense and have had a poor bullpen. Despite that, they have three players who might make a contribution on offense.

Nico Hoerner has struggled against the Brewers, batting .216 with 38 hits, three home runs, 16 RBIs, and 14 runs over 49 games against the Cubs. Yet, he has thrived against them this season, hitting .385 with five hits, one home run, three RBIs, and two runs over three games at Wrigley Field. Cody Bellinger has been solid against Milwaukee, batting .289 with 46 hits, eight home runs, 29 RBIs, and 24 runs over 44 games against them. Additionally, he is hitting .333 with one home run, three RBIs, and four runs against them this season. Dansby Swanson needs to step up. So far, he is hitting .239 with 43 hits, eight home runs, 27 RBIs, and 23 runs over 49 games against the Brewers.

Assad has been great this season. Unfortunately, he has been the victim of bad run support. When Assad is done pitching, he will turn it over to the 15th-ranked bullpen in baseball.

The Cubs will cover the spread if their bats can awaken and start producing some runs. Then, they need Assad to pitch well and for the bullpen to avoid melting down.

Final Brewers-Cubs Prediction & Pick

The Brewers are 6-4 against the Cubs this season. However, the Cubs are 2-1 against the Brewers at Wrigley Field. The Brewers are also 6-4 against the run-line record against the Cubs this season. Also, the Cubs went 2-1 against the run-line record over three games at home against the Brewers. We like the Cubs to keep it close and cover the spread against the Brewers to start this big series.

Final Brewers-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-162)