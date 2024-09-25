ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The playoff-bound Milwaukee Brewers take the field as they visit the Pittsburgh Pirates. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Brewers-Pirates prediction and pick.

Brewers-Pirates Projected Starters

Freddy Peralta vs. Luis Ortiz

Freddy Peralta (11-8) with a 3.69 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP

Last Start: Freddy Peralta went five innings, giving up two hits, two walks, and a home run. He would give up one run in a no-decision as the Brewers beat the Phillies.

2024 Road Splits: Peralta is 5-3 on the road this year in 14 starts with a 3.28 ERA and a .222 opponent batting average.

Luis Ortiz (6-6) with a 3.43 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP

Last Start: Ortiz went six innings, giving up five hits and two walks. He would surrender two runs and take the no-decision as the Pirates beat the Cardinals.

2024 Home Splits: Ortiz is 2-3 in seven starts and 18 appearances at home. He has a 3.87 ERA and a .227 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Pirates Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+112)

Moneyline: -146

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-134)

Moneyline: +124

Over: 7.5 (-118)

Under: 7.5 (-104)

How to Watch Brewers vs. Pirates

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

TV: BSWI/SNP

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Brewers are tied for fifth in runs scored this year, while sitting eighth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging. Willy Adames has led the way this year. He is hitting .250 on the year with a .330 on-base percentage. Hash a 32 home runs, 110 RBIs, 19 stolen bases, and 88 runs scored. William Contreras has also been solid this year. He is hitting .285 this year with a .367 on-base percentage. He has 23 home runs, 92 RBIs, and 96 runs scored. Jackson Chourio rounds out the top bats on the year. He is hitting .273 in the last week with a .328 on-base percentage. He has 21 home runs, 78 RBIs, and 79 runs scored.

Rhys Hoskins has been solid in the last week. He is hitting .333 in the last week with a home run, four RBIs, and three runs scored. Meanwhile, Garrett Mitchell has been great as well. He is hitting .316 in the last week with two home runs, four RBIs, and four runs scored. Rounding out the best bats in the last week is William Contreras. He is hitting .412 in the last week with a home run, two RBIs, and two runs scored. The Brewers are hitting .215 in the last week with five home runs and 18 runs scored in the last six games.

Current Brewers have ten career at-bats against Luis Ortiz. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is 0-2 while Rowdy Tellez is 0-2. Bryan De La Cruz has the only hit, going one for four with a walk and a strikeout.

Why The Pirates Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Pirates are 23rd in the major in runs scored, while sitting 23rd in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging percentage. Bryan Reynolds has been the top bat this year. He is hitting .276 on the year with a .343 on-base percentage. He has 22 home runs, 85 RBIs, and 70 runs scored. Oneil Cruz is also having a solid year. He is hitting .268 this year with a .331 on-base percentage. He has 21 home runs, 76 RBIs, 22 stolen bases, and 71 runs scored. Rowdy Tellez rounds out the best bats this year. He is hitting .243 on the year with a .299 on-base percentage. He has 13 home runs, 56 RBIs, and 39 runs scored this year.

Billy Cook has led the way in the last week. He is hitting .333 in the last week with two home runs, four RBIs, a stolen base, and two runs scored. Oneil Cruz has been solid in the last week as well. He is hitting .286 in the last week with two home runs, two RBIs, and four runs scored. Rounding out the top bats this year with Nick Gonzalez. He is hitting .292 in the last week with an RBI and two runs scored. The Pirates are hitting .252 in the last week with seven home runs and 15 runs scored in the last six games.

Current members of the Pirates have 73 career at-bats against Freddy Peralta. Bryan Reynolds has had plenty of success against Peralta. He is 12-28 with a home run and three RBIs. Meanwhile, Andrew McCutchen is 5-12 with a home run and two RBIs. Finally, Bryan De La Cruz is 3-12 with a home run and four RBIs.

Final Brewers-Pirates Prediction & Pick

Freddy Peralta has been solid recently. In his last seven starts, he has given up one or fewer runs in five of them. Further, the Brewers have won five of the last seven games Peralta has started. Meanwhile, it has been a struggle for Luis Ortiz as of late. In his last three starts, he has given up 13 runs, with nine earned in 15.2 innings while the Pirates have gone 1-2. The Brewers are hitting much better than the Pirates in the last week. Take the Brewers to get the win.

Final Brewers-Pirates Prediction & Pick: Brewers ML (-146)