Brian Daboll is the head coach of the New York Giants. After an incredibly successful tenure as an assistant coach in various positions for 22 years, Daboll became the coach of the Giants in 2022. Giants fans have been more than grateful to Daboll, who turned around a 4-13 team from the 2021 season into a 9-7-1 team that made the postseason for the first time since 2016. Daboll added to his rookie coach campaign even more when his Giants beat the Vikings in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs. That kind of success is the result of serious work, but that work would not be possible without much support at home. In this piece, we’re taking a look at Brian Daboll’s wife, Beth Daboll.

Brian Daboll’s Wife: Beth Daboll

Brian and Beth Daboll got married in 2009 and their marriage was not exposed to the public in various manners. They both do not have a large social media presence and try to keep all family things private. Still, the duo has been active in other regards, including an interview with the New York Post about a year ago. They have a total of six kids together and they have been active in creating a large family for themselves, with all kids being largely kept off of social media. Still, there is some information available about the family, and specifically, the focus here, which is the wife of Brian Daboll, Beth Daboll.

Beth Daboll was born on the 20th of February, 1978. She was born in Lancaster, New York, which is symbolic, due to the place where her future husband got his first coaching opportunity in the NFL. Not much is known about her early life, other than that she studied and became a nurse, and that she was previously married, with two kids coming out of that marriage. Her first husband was also involved in sports, albeit on a much smaller scale. The pair of Brian and Beth came about due to Brian celebrating his 30th birthday in the same bar where Beth came out for a night out with her girlfriends. That was in 2006. In August of 2009, the pair got married and immediately accepted both kids from Beth’s first marriage and both kids from Brian’s first marriage.

When speaking about their first date and generally first impressions, Beth Daboll spoke about some details to the New York Post, specifically how she is attracted to bald guys and how his care for kids of Brian was a huge factor in her decision to go forward with the relationship. She had this to say:

I do have a thing for bald guys, so the bald head got me first. When we first met, the No. 1 thing was he’s just so caring about his kids, and I found that so attractive. Brian and I were both on the same path, parallel to each other. We both got married young, had two kids, both parted ways with our exes on good terms. And, Brian [and] I were the ones being divorced from, so we were both kind of like, ‘That wasn’t fun.’ We both said we would never get married again.

Clearly, the duo decided against their first judgment and decided to get married, despite poor experiences from the past. In the same interview, Beth continued and spoke more about the personality of her husband:

He has a fiery, passionate side with work, but he’s the most patient, easy-going person in the world. He’s just so easy to get along with.

During that piece with the New York Post, Beth even shared an amusing story about their life together. Back when he was the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills, rather than telling his wife that Bills’ players and colleagues of his are coming over, they would just come to their house unannounced, in an effort to build better chemistry between the team. For Beth, it was awkward at times, as she had this to say:

This man will see one of his guys at a grocery store and he’ll be like, ‘Hey, come on over, let’s grill steaks.’ One time, I was in the backyard in my bathing suit swimming with the kids, no makeup on, hair in a bun and 40 guys walk into the yard and said, ‘Dabes said to come on over.’ That is how he is.

Overall, it is clear that the couple of Beth and Brian Daboll are very happy together and that she is still in love with his personality like she was on the first day they met. A large part of the Giants playing so well and Brian Daboll coaching so well is definitely the fact that he comes home to a large family and a loving wife.

That is all the information we have on Brian Daboll’s wife, Beth Daboll.