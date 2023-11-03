Director Chris Applebaum reveals 'Overprotected' music video was filmed after Britney Spears-Justin Timberlake breakup.

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's past got caught up again with a memorable music video moment revealed by director Chris Applebaum.

In a sneak peek from an upcoming Impact x Nightline episode, Applebaum segment delves into the aftermath of Spears' memoir, “The Woman in Me.” Plus, highlights the pivotal moments in her life.

Applebaum describes a fateful day on set when Spears, not ready for her next scene, revealed her distress over a text message. This time, from her then-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake, saying, “It's over.” Britney and Justin had a high-profile relationship from 1999 to 2002 and became a pop culture sensation.

Spears also detailed some of their history in her memoir, including a painful revelation about an abortion during their relationship.

Following the distressing text message, it seemed like the video shoot would be on pause. However, Spears decided to channel her emotions into the performance. Within minutes, she transformed into the iconic Britney everyone knows and loves.

Applebaum directed the music video for the Darkchild remix of the song “Overprotected,” which referenced Spears' love for dance and the invasive nature of paparazzi. The track peaked at No. 86 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned a Grammy nomination for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

The upcoming “It's Britney” episode of Impact x Nightline, available on Hulu starting November 2, will provide exclusive insights into Spears' talent, work ethic, and creative genius, particularly after the release of “The Woman in Me.”

Dan George, the tour manager and creative producer for Spears' 2009 Circus Tour, will also share firsthand accounts of her life and career during the onset of her conservatorship.