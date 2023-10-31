Buyers want The Woman In Me, the Britney Spears memoir, as either a film, documentary or a TV series, causing Hollywood to fight over the rights to produce something for the screen.

Additionally, it seems Britney's memoir is another strong indication that the book-to-movie market is on the uptick. Possibly, a few strong deals might be made before the holidays, according to Deadline.

Britney Spears The Woman In Me as a movie, documentary, or series

As for The Woman In Me, it's a story about her going from pop diva to a shackled star. It was due to her father cited unpredictable behavior from Spears, which included shaving her head, as a reason to petition the courts for a conservatorship that kept the singer essentially locked up. She was able to perform, but that was about it.

Deadline was told that bids are coming in already.

In regards to films, Britany Spears has been well represented with two films that helped fuel the “Free Britany” movement and put an end to the conservatorship.

There's no word from Spears on what she'd like to have done with her book, whether it be made into a movie, series, or documentary.

Other features on pop performers, such as one on Whitney Houston, were unsuccessful. Madonna planned to create one about her own story that she'd direct. At the moment, it seems like the more fertile ground could be a limited series.

Whatever happens with the Britney Spears memoir, it'll surely bring fans on board. Also, since Spears recently announced a volume 2 to her book that will come out in 2024, any visual representation will help market that, too.