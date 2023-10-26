Britney Spears' memoir is about to replace Harry Potter as the best-selling book ever. Not just that, TMZ also reported that she is entitled to a 25% share of the book's net profits. Long story short, Britney is winning.

Now, sources with direct knowledge of the situation have clarified that this 25% share should adequately cover the advance payment she receives. This amounts to $12.5 million. Despite some reports suggesting a $15 million advance, the confirmed figure remains at $12.5 million.

When it comes to prices, there are variations. Britney Spears' memoir ‘The Woman in Me,' is currently available for purchase on Amazon. The hardcover edition is priced at $23.05, down from its original price of $32.99, and the Kindle version is available for $16.99. Additionally, the audio CD version is listed at $29.69.

In less than a week, the book already sold more than 400,000 copies. A current trajectory indicates that sales could ultimately surpass the one million mark.

Sources close to the situation credit Britney's best friend and manager, Cade Hudson, as a driving force behind the book's success. Britney was initially reluctant to engage with the project. However, Hudson consistently encouraged her to write and complete the memoir. Eventually, after some delays, the project came to fruition.

In Britney Spears ‘ memoir, she expressed her gratitude to Cade Hudson in the acknowledgment section, recognizing his pivotal role in the book's realization. That, along with shocking revelations as well.

The memoir is providing a platform for Britney to share her life story with her fans and the world, and it appears that it's not only a source of personal catharsis. But also another addition to her net worth.