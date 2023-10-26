Britney Spears is loving her author journey. The pop star released her memoir “The Woman in Me” on Tuesday (Oct. 24) and it has many bombshells — to say the least. The book had a lot of promise leading up to the release day and it seems as though every day she has been making headlines or trending on social media. With the success of “The Woman in Me,” the singer ready to compare

Britney is already excited at the possibility of a second book,” a source told Us Weekly. “Writing this one has been so freeing for her and a great experience, she’s eager to do it again.”

Many of the book's main topics were leaked due to social media but Spears did not seem to mind. She addressed the passages that were exposed early on Instagram and that she feels freer with the book's contents out in the open.

“It’s a beautiful clean slate from here!!!” Spears said. “I am here to establish it that way for the rest of my entire life!!! Either way, that is the last of it and s–t happens. This is actually a book I didn’t know needed to be written, although some might be offended, it has given me closure on all things for a better future.”

Britney Spears Airs Out Several Unknown Facts About Relationship With Justin Timberlake

Prior to “The Woman In Me,” many incidents between Spears and Justin Timberlake's relationship were not known to the public. One of the bigger bombshells that was leaked early was that Spears and Timberlake were pregnant and decided to have an abortion. The “Gimme More,” singer made it clear that at the time since she always imagined having a family with the *NSYNC singer, she didn't want to.

“It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated,” Spears, now 41, writes about the pregnancy. “But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.”

“I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby,” she wrote. “I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

Spears reflected on how the abortion still weighs heavy on her. “To this day, it’s one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life.”