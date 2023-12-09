Britney Spears is mending her relationship with her mother Lynne Spears after years of being estranged from one another.

Britney Spears is working to mend her relationship with her mother Lynne Spears. The two have been estranged in recent years but a source is revealing that the status of their relationship has changed.

“The door for communication has been opened, and they’ve been in contact very often lately,” the source told Us Weekly.

There are some things that still need to be worked through the source says but it's going in a positive direction.

“Britney is really happy with where things seem to be headed with her mom,” a source told Us Weekly. “Nothing has been set in stone yet, but Britney may be making time to celebrate the holidays together with her mom and brother [Bryan Spears].”

The “Gimme More” singer spoke about how she felt when her mother had surprised her at her home marking the first step of their reconciliation.

“My sweet mama showed up at my door yesterday after 3 years … it’s been such a long time,” Britney wrote on Instagram in May. “With family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds!!! And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!! I love you so much !!! Psss… I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let’s go shopping afterwards !!!”

Britney Spears' Relationship With Her Father Jamie Spears

As for her father, Jamie Spears, it's no secret that Britney has had an estranged relationship with her father. He was the conservator of Britney’s estate from 2008 until September 2021. She details how her upbringing with her father and her conservatorship affected her relationship with him in her book The Woman in Me.

“The conservatorship stripped me of my womanhood, made me into a child. I became more of an entity than a person onstage. I had always felt music in my bones and my blood; they stole that from me,” Britney wrote.

She recently posted a photo of her father with her son, which confused fans if she was in a better place with her relationship with her dad.

“The only reason that Britney included this photo is that she loved the picture with her son,” a source told Daily Mail. “It had nothing to do with her dad, or his health issues.”

“There is no chance, ever, that Britney will reconcile with her dad,' the insider told the outlet. “He hurt her in ways not imaginable and, regardless of what happens to his health, she will never forgive the man, dead or alive.”