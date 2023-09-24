In a surprising turn of events, close sources revealed that Britney Spears is on board with sister Jamie Lynn Spears, joining the cast of DWTS or “Dancing With the Stars.” They revealed that prior to releasing it to the press, Britney already knew in advance and gave her wholehearted approval.

Although the identity of the messenger remains undisclosed, it is clear that they were mindful of the tumultuous history between the two sisters. Britney's relationship with Jamie Lynn has experienced its share of ups and downs. There have been moments of support as well as public disagreements. But often stemming from Jamie Lynn's book published last year.

In fact, Jamie Lynn even acknowledged Britney's highly-publicized separation news from estranged husband Sam Asghari. Although it's uncertain if the two are already talking behind closed doors.

Despite the occasional turbulence in their relationship, recent developments suggest that the Spears sisters are currently on reasonably good terms. Britney's willingness to support Jamie Lynn's decision to participate in “Dancing With the Stars” has added a positive note to their connection.

Jamie Lynn Spears will make her debut on the show on October 10th. Reports also reveal she is receiving special accommodations to facilitate her participation, considering her role as a hands-on mother of two. She has been granted the opportunity to rehearse near her Tennessee home.

Now, both Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears are no strangers to reality television. And DWTS won't be a problem either.

Jamie Lynn recently appeared on FOX's “Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.” As the countdown to her “Dancing With the Stars” journey begins, fans and viewers will undoubtedly be watching closely to see how she fares on the dance floor.