Brittney Griner’s Baylor coach Kim Mulkey taking all kinds of heat for her reaction to Russia detainment

WNBA star Brittney Griner remains in detainment in Russia as President Joe Biden continues to work on a prisoner swap to bring her home. Earlier this week, Griner’s former Baylor coach, Kim Mulkey, was asked about Griner’s current situation. Mulkey refused to say much and is now facing criticism for it. Via CNN:

“A journalist began to ask Mulkey, “I just want to get your thoughts on the Brittney Griner situation. I don’t think I’ve seen anything from you on that,” but was cut off by the now Louisiana State University coach’s abrupt response, “and you won’t.”

Many of Griner’s former Baylor teammates have responded to Mulkey refusing to speak on the matter.

Former Baylor center Queen Egbo tweeted, “A player that built Baylor, 2 national titles, & a 40-0 record. Yet her former coach refuses to say anything or simply just show any kind of support. Keep that in mind when you’re choosing schools.”

Egbo’s former Baylor teammate Chloe Jackson also tweeted, “And I will say it again. SILENCE SPEAKS VOLUMES, smh.”

Back in June however, Mulkey did address Brittney Griner and what she’s currently going through:

“I keep up with it, like you guys do, as far as what’s in the national media,” said Mulkey. “I don’t make public comments about it. I think that’s a personal issue that you just want everybody to come home safely.

“I pray for Brittney. I want her home safely. I think there’s lots of people speaking out on her behalf and those of us who don’t necessarily speak publicly about it certainly are praying for her.”

Brittney Griner put Baylor on the map in women’s basketball with Mulkey at the helm. The Bears won 131 games in her four years, captured a national title, and made two Final Fours.

It’s sad that her ex-coach stayed mum, especially considering all of Griner’s greatness in Waco. She’s definitely feeling the backlash now for shutting down that reporter.