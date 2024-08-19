The Denver Broncos were once one of the most prestigious teams in the NFL. From the John Elway era through the Peyton Manning era, Denver was always a threat to win the Super Bowl. That hasn't been the case since Manning retired, as the team has rotated through quarterbacks who haven't worked out since then, and they've lost a lot of games along the way.

Russell Wilson was the most recent failure at quarterback, but there is newfound hope in Denver. The Broncos drafted Bo Nix in the first round, and the rookie has looked the part of a franchise quarterback so far. NFL rosters are much more than just the quarterback position, though. In this article, we are going to predict the Broncos 53-man roster for the 2024 season.

NFL teams have to trim their rosters down to 53 players on Aug. 27, and this year, the Broncos will have a lot of tough decisions to make on cut day. After adding talent through the draft and in free agency, the team will make some surprising cuts. There are even some big-name players on the roster bubble. With that said, here is our projection for Denver's roster.

Quarterback (2):

Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham

The Broncos have had a quarterback competition all summer featuring three quarterbacks, but there might only be room for two of them on the 53-man roster. Rookie first-rounder Bo Nix is emerging as the frontrunner to start for the team. Nix, who set the NCAA completion percentage record, has continued to display his accuracy in delivering the football during the preseason.

Meanwhile, Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson haven't done enough to show that they deserve a chance to lead the team. Stidham is more likely to land the backup gig, as Wilson hasn't become more reliable on a new team. Sean Payton does see potential in the former number two overall pick, but keeping three quarterbacks on the roster doesn't make a lot of sense when you are trying to develop a young rookie.

Wilson's potential cutting from the 53-man roster will unfortunately solidify his status as one of the biggest busts in recent memory, but Broncos fans have to be intrigued by what they've seen so far from Nix. Although he hasn't officially been named the starter yet, it seems like only a matter of time until Payton announces that decision.

Running back (4):

Javonte Williams, Jaleel McLaughlin, Samaje Perine, Audric Estime

Javonte Williams burst onto the scene as a rookie, but a knee injury really slowed him down last season. The running back is seemingly fully recovered from his torn ACL now, though, which means Denver has a legitimate bell-cow running back at their disposal.

There are some intriguing options behind Williams on the depth chart, too. Jaleel McLaughlin has always produced when he has been given a chance on the field, and Samaje Perine thrived in late-game situations and as a third-down back last season. Perine is on the roster bubble, but his production last season warrants a spot on this year's roster. Audric Estime should also make the roster as a power back who was drafted in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

At least one Broncos undrafted rookie has made the initial 53-man roster in 19 of the last 20 seasons. Even four undrafted rookies made the cut last year. Denver is at risk of losing that streak this year, though, especially if Blake Watson doesn't make the team. The undrafted rookie running back has impressed during the preseason, but we think that he will be on the wrong end of the numbers game. Denver would love to stash him on the practice squad, though.

Fullback (1):

Michael Burton

Michael Burton is a stereotypical fullback capable of being a lead blocker for the tailbacks behind him. Sean Payton's offense uses fullbacks more than most offenses around the NFL, so Nate Adkins could get some snaps here as well, but more on him later.

Receiver (6):

Courtland Sutton, Josh Reynolds, Tim Patrick, Marvin Mims, Troy Franklin, Devaughn Vele

The receiver position is arguably the Broncos' deepest position, and therefore, a number of tough decisions will be made on cut day. Brandon Johnson, Phillip Dorsett, Jalen Virgil, and Lil'Jordan Humphrey have all made a case for the active roster, but we don't think there will be enough spots to fit them in. Instead, Devaughn Vele will likely grab the final roster spot at receiver. The seventh-round rookie has been one of the standouts during training camp. Vele is a 26-year-old rookie, but he has a big body which makes him a threat in the red zone, and his age makes him ready to contribute right away.

Vele was actually only the second receiver drafted by Denver this year. Troy Franklin was selected in the fourth round. Although Franklin has struggled more than Vele, his draft status and his familiarity with fellow Oregon alumni Bo Nix means that his roster spot is safe.

Outside of the rookies, Courtland Sutton, Josh Reynolds, Tim Patrick, and Marvin Mims give Denver an exciting receiver room. The former three are big-bodied possession receivers who can win 50/50 balls, while Mims is a speed threat who will also make an impact as a returner. Denver's overall size at this position will make life easier on whichever quarterback starts for the team, but especially if it is the rookie first-rounder.

Tight end (4):

Adam Trautman, Greg Dulcich, Lucas Krull, Nate Adkins

Sean Payton loves his ex-New Orleans Saints players, so Adam Trautman will once again play a key role in Denver this year. Broncos fans are super excited about Greg Dulcich, though. The former third-rounder has struggled to stay healthy during his young career, but he is an excellent pass catcher, and he finally seems poised to be able to stay on the field. Lucas Krull is the other pass-catching tight end who will make the roster.

Nate Atkins also has the ability to line up at fullback, which almost costs Michael Burton a job and opens up another roster spot. We think both players will make the initial 53-man roster, though. As a tight end, Burton will contribute as a blocker.

Offensive line (9):

Garett Bolles, Mike McGlinchey, Quinn Meinerz, Ben Powers, Luke Wattenberg, Alex Forsyth, Calvin Throckmorton, Alex Palczewski, Matt Peart

After years of poor offensive line play, the Broncos invested heavily in the position last year, and the team was rewarded with an improved blocking unit. Unfortunately, Lloyd Cushberry signed with the Tennessee Titans, meaning the team won't have 100 percent continuity in the trenches.

Even so, Garett Bolles, Mike McGlinchey, Ben Powers, and Quinn Meinerz return as starters and form a solid unit that should be able to protect their quarterback effectively. Luke Wattenberg is the center poised to take over for Cushenberry, so it will be interesting to see how he steps up in a bigger role.

Alex Forsyth will backup Wattenberg, while Alex Palczewski and Matt Peart will serve as the backup tackles. Calvin Throckmorton is yet another former Saint, and he will be the backup guard.

Defensive line (5):

Zach Allen, D.J. Jones, John Franklin-Myers, Malcolm Roach, Angelo Blackson

D.J. Jones was a big offseason acquisition in 2022, and Zach Allen was a huge free agent signing in 2023. During the 2024 offseason, the Broncos filled out their starting unit on the defensive line by trading for John Franklin-Myers. Although Myers wasn't a 2024 draftee, that move was made during the 2024 NFL Draft, and it was one of the best moves the Broncos made on draft night.

Malcolm Roach and Angelo Blackson are locked in to work in Denver's defensive line rotation. We wanted to give an additional roster spot to either Matt Henningsen or Eyioma Uwazurike, but they ended up being the last two players we were forced to cut, making them the Broncos' 54th and 55th players who are just on the outside looking in on Denver's 53-man roster.

Linebacker (9):

Baron Browning, Alex Singleton, Jonathon Cooper, Nik Bonitto, Jonas Griffith, Cody Barton, Justin Strnad, Thomas Incoom, Jonah Elliss

Part of the reason we were forced to keep five players instead of six on the defensive line was because of the surplus of linebackers worthy of a roster spot. The Broncos' base defense is a 3-4, so keeping additional linebackers instead of defensive linemen ended up being the choice we felt was the smartest. Keeping nine linebackers eliminates too many tough cuts at the linebacker position.

Baron Browning, Jonathon Cooper, Nik Bonitto, Thomas Incoom, and Jonah Elliss are the team's edge rushers who we think will make the 53-man roster. Browning is a converted inside linebacker, but he has thrived on the outside. Bonitto was Denver's first draft pick in 2023 (second-round), but he is still lined up to backup Cooper. Incoom was a surprise addition to the initial 53-man roster last year, but he has proved his worth since then. Elliss was the Broncos' third-round pick this year.

The inside linebacker position group will consist of Alex Singleton, Jonas Griffith, Cody Barton, and Justin Strnad. Singleton has been a tackling machine since joining the Broncos, but a hole opened up next to him in Denver's defense when Josey Jewell signed with the Carolina Panthers.

Jewell's spot will be filled by either Griffith or Barton. Both players have been battling it out for the starting gig during training camp and the preseason.

Cornerback (6):

Patrick Surtain, Ja'Quan McMillian, Damarri Mathis, Riley Moss, Kris Abrams-Draine, Tremon Smith

Patrick Surtain is already arguably the best cornerback in football, but the Broncos have some intriguing defensive backs around him. Ja'Quan McMillian emerged as a high-quality starter last season, but he is best at defending slot receivers. That means there is an opening on the opposite side of Surtain.

Damarri Mathis and Riley Moss are the two cornerbacks battling it out for the spot. Kris Abrams-Draine and Tremon Smith aren't roster locks, but we do think they make the roster. Smith was the last player we gave a roster spot to, and we did so because of his return ability, which may be more valuable than ever with the new kickoff rules.

Safety (4):

Brandon Jones, P.J. Locke, Devon Key, JL Skinner

The Broncos safety positions look drastically different than they have in recent years. Justin Simmons was long one of the best safeties in the NFL during his time in Denver, but the Broncos opted against bringing him back. Simmons didn't sign a new contract until late into training camp with the Atlanta Falcons. Caden Sterns is also out in Denver. Many thought Sterns would start in the secondary, but the team surprisingly waived him during training camp, likely because of ever-present injury concerns.

Brandon Jones, P.J. Locke, Devon Key, and JL Skinner will be the players who step up now at safety. The Broncos were otherwise quiet during free agency, but Jones was arguably their biggest free-agent acquisition.

Specialists (3):

Wil Lutz, Riley Dixon, Mitchell Fraboni

Wil Lutz and Mitchell Fraboni have locked down their roster spots at kicker and long snapper, respectively, but the Broncos do have a position battle at punter. We think Riley Dixon will win the job over Trenton Gill.