By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Denver Broncos are beginning their 2023 offseason with a coaching search. Nathaniel Hackett wasn’t able to lead the team and it led to him getting canned before his first season was even over. Now, Denver is looking into more experienced names like Sean Payton and Jim Harbaugh to lead Russell Wilson and company.

The Broncos have already started Sean Payton discussions, though they have to wait a little while before the ball can truly get rolling with him or Harbaugh. Wilson had a lot of good things to say about Payton and Harbaugh as the Broncos, according to George Stoia III of the Denver Gazette. The Broncos quarterback mentioned both of them have lots of experience winning, among other things.

“I’ve been around Sean, obviously at the Pro Bowl I’ve been around him across the league and I’ve played against them quite a bit,” Russell Wilson said, via the Denver Gazette. “He’s one of the world’s best, obviously, a guy who has coached a Hall of Fame quarterback in Drew Brees, who was one of my closest friends and the guy that got to know across the league and so many other great players. He’s competitive as can be, he’s a winner and obviously won a Super Bowl…Jim Harbaugh, obviously I played against him early in my career when I was in Seattle and he was with the 49ers. I don’t know him personally as much as well but obviously, he’s a great coach, he’s done a lot of winning, too.”

Wilson also mentioned Dan Quinn, another former head coach whom the Broncos have requested permission to speak with, as an amazing person and coach. The Broncos posted a horrible offense in 2022 thanks in large part to Wilson losing a step athletically and being unable to make up for it.