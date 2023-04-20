Steve is a freelance writer covering the world of sports for ClutchPoints.

Jerry Jeudy was a regular in the trade rumor mill for months following the conclusion of the Denver Broncos’ 2022 season.

Jeudy’s long-term future with the Broncos is up in the air. As a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Jeudy has a fifth-year option in his contract for the 2024 season. If Denver decides to pick up this option, then the third-year wide receiver will haul in $12.978 million next year.

During a press conference on Thursday, Broncos general manager George Paton was asked about Jeudy’s fifth-year option. He did not issue a final declaration regarding this matter, but he did make clear that Jeudy is “going to be here.”

“We’re really high on Jerry,” Paton said. “We don’t anticipate doing anything with Jerry. … We like Jerry.

“He’s going to be here.”

As mentioned, Jeudy was in the trade rumor mill for quite a while, and the Broncos’ asking price for the versatile wideout reportedly centered on “at least a first-round pick.” Broncos head coach Sean Payton shut down such trade speculation last month by noting that the team will not part ways with Jeudy.

Jeudy is coming off of a bounce-back year in the 2022 campaign, where he featured in 15 regular season games. He posted career highs in multiple stats, from receptions (67) to receiving yards (972). He also hauled in six receiving touchdowns in the season.

In the big picture, the Broncos have until May 1 to decide on whether they will pick up Jeudy’s fifth-year option.