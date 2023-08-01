In the Denver Broncos' 2022 Week 4 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, running back Javonte Williams suffered a torn ACL, LCL, and PCL that ended his season early.

Normally injuries of that severity require upwards of a year of rehab. Thankfully, Williams has been making significant strides in his rehab process and is now ahead of schedule on his return from his injury.

So far, Williams has been able to avoid the PUP list, has actively participated in practices, and has been cleared for full contact.

Williams found himself surprised by his recovery process as well.

“It was a surprise to me, just hearing the doctors, seeing what everybody was saying about me, things like that,” Williams said. “The doctor told me if I would have had a little bit more damage it could have been even longer timeline. Just being back out here, like I said, is a huge confidence boost. I was down on myself a little. But I’m seeing the brighter side now.”

On Tuesday, NFL Network's James Palmer reported that Williams has not been limited in camp in any capacity but was granted a day off on Wednesday, along with other Broncos players returning from major injuries.

Williams told Palmer that he doesn't plan on taking Wednesday off, as he will be in full pads and getting in some conditioning on the side.

“Everyday that I’m coming out and practicing and I’m planting — once I start practice, I just forget about it. I’m just out there running again. I mean, that’s a huge confidence boost for me.”