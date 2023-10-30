For many years, the NFL trade deadline was a boring affair that didn't see many big names moved. That was until recently when trades have been made at the deadline left and right. Some teams look for the extra pieces to make a playoff run while others are willing to unload players for future assets. Regardless of the reason, it is undeniable that the NFL trade deadline is now one of the busiest and most hectic days of the season. This was exemplified by last year's trade deadline, where a record number of deals were made. The 2023 NFL trade deadline is Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. ET, and with a number of moves expected to happen again this year, we decided to look back at the most impactful NFL trade deadline trades over the last 10 years.

10. Marcell Dareus joins the Jacksonville Jaguars defense

When Marcell Dareus was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017, he was past his prime. Still, this was an impactful trade as he became yet another piece on a stacked Jaguars defense. The 2017 Jaguars went down as one of the most legendary Jacksonville teams ever, and Dareus came in and became an impactful rotation piece. The two-time Pro Bowler stuck around for two more seasons in Jacksonville as well.

9. Leonard Williams is traded to the New York Giants

Leonard Williams was viewed as an elite prospect when he was drafted by the New York Jets with the sixth-overall pick in 2015. Although he had slightly disappointed in New York, it was still a surprise to see the Jets trade him to the other team in New York in 2019. The Giants acquired Williams for third and fifth-round picks.

Since then, Williams has developed into a great defensive lineman and forms one of the best defensive interior units in football with Dexter Lawrence.

8. Vernon Davis goes to the Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have been one of the most trade-happy teams around the deadline in recent years. In fact, they have made the second most NFL trade deadline trades over the last 10 years. On top of that, most teams didn't get in on the trade deadline action until 2017, but the Broncos were consistently making moves before that. Their first trade within the last decade was for Vernon Davis in 2015. Davis had already put together a legendary career with the San Francisco 49ers, and the Broncos offense was in need of a boost. The defense was the best in the league, but Peyton Manning's offense wasn't living up to expectations.

The Broncos traded two sixth-round picks to bring in Davis in the hopes he could get a talented offense back on track. The team was stacked in the receiver department, but they needed another tight end because Julius Thomas had left the team in the offseason. Davis did not put up crazy numbers for the Broncos, but he helped the team win Super Bowl 50. While being a piece that helps a team win a Super Bowl is super important, this trade was even more impactful for the precedent it set. It established the idea that contenders should trade for star players to maximize their potential in the present, even if it may hurt them in the future. Almost all Super Bowl contenders make big trades nowadays in order to better their shots at a Super Bowl.

7. Roquan Smith joins the Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens seemingly always have elite middle linebackers, so it made perfect sense that the team traded for Roquan Smith in 2022. Smith's tenure with the Ravens is still young, but it seems like he should be a high-impact player on an always great defense for a long time. Since being traded to the Ravens, Smith has already been named a Pro Bowler and First-Team All-Pro member. Smith teams up with Patrick Queen to form arguably the best middle linebacker tandem in football.

6. Jamie Collins goes to the Cleveland Browns

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots aren't afraid to do things differently than most teams. This was illustrated when the Patriots traded Jamie Collins to the Cleveland Browns in 2016, just half of a season after he was a Second-Team All-Pro member in the third year of his young career. Collins was one of the rising stars of the NFL, but if you aren't a team-first player that fits Belichick's system, he is willing to move off of you, and that was exactly what happened with the Jamie Collins trade.

The Patriots have been a part of some of the most shocking trades over the last decade, and this was definitely one of them. The Patriots have made the most NFL trade deadline trades over the last 10 years, and they also had the most trade deadline deals from 2013-16, a time when few teams were making moves at the deadline.

5. T.J. Hockenson is traded to the Minnesota Vikings

When the Detroit Lions traded T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings at the 2022 deadline, it seemed like the Lions were long shots to make the playoffs. Detroit did end up missing the playoffs, but they won eight of their last 10 games and finished as one of the best-scoring offenses in football. If they still had Hockenson, they could potentially be even better.

The tight end is on the Vikings now, though, and he is a part of one of the scariest pass-catching trios in football. Justin Jefferson is arguably the best receiver in football, and Jordan Addison has been the best rookie receiver so far. This trade was significant as it was a rare inter-divisional trade. Hockenson will likely terrorize the Vikings for years to come, especially considering he recently signed a massive deal that makes him one of the highest-paid tight ends in football. The Lions are a legitimate threat to make a deep run in the playoffs this year, and while Sam LaPorta has been a great replacement for Hockenson, you still have to wonder if the Lions regret the trade.

4. Bradley Chubb heads to Miami to play for the Dolphins

When the Denver Broncos traded Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins in 2022, it was viewed as one of the biggest trades in recent memory. Chubb has been good but not great in Miami. While he has been a solid player, he has still underperformed in comparison to expectations. Still, Chubb has been a key piece in making the Dolphins a legit powerhouse. Miami are Super Bowl contenders, and Chubb is a big reason why, even if he hasn't been the game-wrecker the team thought they were getting.

Chubb's trade is significant because he wasn't the only big name the program brought in to make this Super Bowl-caliber roster. Tyreek Hill was traded for in the 2022 offseason, Jalen Ramsey was traded for in the 2023 offseason, and multiple big-name free agents have been signed by the team. Chubb, however, was the prized possession acquired during a trade deadline deal.

3. Kyle Van Noy becomes a New England Patriot

Kyle Van Noy's career was fading into oblivion with the Detroit Lions. Then, he got traded to the New England Patriots in 2016. Not only were deadline trades rare at the time, but Van Noy's trade seemed like a minor deal that wasn't going to impact the league all that much. That did not end up being the case, though. Van Noy's career skyrocketed with the Patriots, and he became a key piece to some great Patriots defenses. He even won two Super Bowls with the Patriots. Van Noy was a staple on the Patriots' defense in his first stint in New England, and his success with the Patriots led him to re-sign with the team after a year on the Miami Dolphins.

2. Jimmy Garoppolo becomes the San Francisco 49ers quarterback

Not often is a prized quarterback traded during the NFL trade deadline, but you can never guess Bill Belichick's next move. The New England Patriots showcased Jimmy Garoppolo in 2016 before getting a second-round draft pick for him at the 2017 trade deadline. It was a surprising move by both teams. Garoppolo was supposed to be the eventual Tom Brady replacement for the Patriots, and the San Francisco 49ers turned heads by giving up a valuable trade chip for a guy with only two career starts to his name.

Garoppolo would end up starting for the 49ers for six seasons, leading them to the Super Bowl once and the NFC Championship an additional time. Injuries led to the Niners eventually moving off of Garoppolo, but when he was on the field, all he did was win football games. The fact that he plays the quarterback position and was still traded made this one of the most impactful and important trade deadline trades ever.

1. Von Miller joins the Los Angeles Rams

Von Miller already had a Hall of Fame career with the Denver Broncos, but the Los Angeles Rams wanted his Super Bowl pedigree. That is exactly what the Rams got out of the former Super Bowl MVP when they traded second and third-round picks for Miller. The Broncos had to press the reset button after years of mediocrity following their Super Bowl 50 win, and the edge rusher had the most trade value on their team.

The Rams had already made big moves to give themselves a chance at the Super Bowl, including trades that brought in Mathew Stafford and Jalen Ramsey, so it made sense for Les Snead to bring in one more piece. Snead is known for being active in the trade market, and the trade for Von Miller paid off as he helped the team win Super Bowl LVI. Miller ended up leaving Los Angeles in the offseason, but his experience and talent were huge in earning the Rams their second Lombardi Trophy.