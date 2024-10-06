The Denver Broncos are set to pay homage to their storied past on Sunday by donning a throwback uniform. The jerseys, inspired by the 1977 Broncos team, feature a bright orange and blue color scheme and the iconic D logo on the helmet. The throwback jerseys also serve as a tribute to the legendary Orange Crush defense, a unit that dominated the league for many years.

When the jerseys were first unveiled, the fan response was overwhelmingly positive. The jerseys were so well-received that fans even called for the throwback jerseys to be made into permanent ones.

“Y’all seen them bad boys. Them joints sweet. I’m looking forward to Sunday and putting the threads on,” said Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton. “The helmets already look, they’re some good eye candy for sure.”

The Broncos chose to debut their throwback jerseys against the franchise's most bitter rival: the Las Vegas Raiders. These jerseys add a layer of nostalgia to the already intense rivalry between the Broncos and Raiders. With the jerseys being a staple of the series for decades, it makes Sunday's matchup even more special.

“Looking forward to wearing them, even more exciting and making the moment more by going out there and getting a divisional win,” Sutton continued. “That is gonna make it an even more special moment. Bringing the throwbacks back but getting a divisional win in them at home, that moment would be very satisfying.”

This isn't the first time the Broncos have worn new jerseys this season. During the offseason, the Broncos completely revamped their main uniforms for the first time since the late '90s. Ironically, the fan reaction to the new main uniforms was tepid at best. Thankfully the throwback jerseys seemed to be the saving grace.

“They tight, they dope, they’re my favorite uniform combos for sure,” said cornerback Pat Surtain II. “It sucks we can only wear them twice a year, I wish we could wear them more times. I’ll come out swaggy this week, put something together for sure.”

During the game on Sunday, the Broncos will continue to honor the Orange Crush defense by inducting Steve Foley and Riley Odoms into the Ring of Fame. They will also honor Randy Gradishar for his recent induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“I think anytime you can pay tribute to former teams that have come before you, I think it’s really important and it’s fun to wear throwbacks,” Surtain continued. “It’s a neat thing teams can do and ours are pretty cool.”