The Kansas City Chiefs' blocked field goal to win against the Denver Broncos was one of the most improbable ways to win a game this season. Improbable to all but one, reserve linebacker Leo Chenal, who called his shot before the play. Chiefs' defensive lineman Mike Pennel noted after the game that Chenal said he would do it, before blocking Broncos kicker Wil Lutz's field goal, per Chiefs reporter Sterling Holmes.

Chenal is no stranger to clutch plays. He blocked Jake Moody's fourth-quarter extra-point attempt during Super Bowl 58. That block kept the score at 16-13 as the XP would've made it a four-point game. Harrison Butker later kicked a field goal to even the score at 16-16 as the Chiefs eventually won the game in overtime, 25-22.

Defensive lineman Mike Danna also noted it was the same play call from the Super Bowl block.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid heaped praise on Chenal, per ESPN's Adam Teicher.

“Somewhere he always makes a play, defense or special teams.”

Take a closer look at the play from this photo; it doesn't get much better. Chenal can be seen in full extension flying over a Broncos defender on his back.

After the game, Chenal shared the moment with reporters, via the Associated Press.

“It's a complete shock, you know? Not much I can say about it,” Chenal said. “I was really praying for something to happen. That moment is so heavy. There's a second on the clock, they're going to kick a field goal and you feel the weight of the moment.”

Chiefs fortunate to escape with win

Credit is due to the Broncos nearly coming away with the win against the best team in the NFL. The 9-0 Chiefs were not at their best. Denver limited Kansas City to just 57 rushing yards on 19 carries. The Chiefs were also just 1-for-4 in the red zone, settling for three field goals against just one touchdown.

At one point, the Broncos held a 14-3 lead in the second quarter. Unfortunately for Denver, Patrick Mahomes led Kansas City on an 11-play, 70-yard drive that culminated in a two-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce. That score tied him with Tony Gonzalez as the team's all-time leader in receiving touchdowns (76).

The Chiefs' defense continues to carry this team. The Broncos had three drives end as three-and-outs. In the second half, the Broncos were held to 53 yards and no points. Good teams find a way to win, even when a game could go the other way. Denver is overachieving this season, but the Chiefs secured an important victory.

Kansas City travels to Buffalo in Week 11 to face the 8-2 Buffalo Bills on Sunday, November 17, at 4:25 p.m. EST.