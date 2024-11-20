Despite now being a few years removed from working with the Denver Broncos, where he had more misses than hits as general manager, John Elway still has orange, white and blue running through his veins. He joined The Adam Schefter Podcast to discuss the AFC West and Bo Nix's impressive rookie season.

“Bo's got all the tools. I think in today's game, even though you can get by without movement, it sure is an added bonus to be able to move around and extend plays like Bo's been able to do. The sky's the limit for him. He's just going to continue to get better and better the more comfortable he gets.”

It's not only Elways who's a big fan. Teammate Patrick Surtain II came out swinging with a bold Nix hot take.

“He's him,” Surtain said. “I told him, ‘Man, you trying to win MVP.' It's not even looking like Offensive Rookie of the Year. It's looking like MVP right now.”

Broncos far exceeding teardown season narrative

Maybe somebody forgot to tell the Broncos they weren't supposed to be any good this year. After dumping Russell Wilson in March, Denver ended up saddling themselves with a league-worst $82.98M in dead cap. In 2025, the Broncos will be pinned down with $32.2M in dead cap, just third-worst. Such a decision was supposed to be a death sentence for the 2024 season, but this team didn't get the memo.

Former Sean Payton acolyte Drew Brees talked up Nix turning a corner after Denver's close 16-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10.

“The biggest thing for Bo Nix is what happened last week against the Kansas City Chiefs. Even though they lost that game, it was through no fault of his own. He put his team in a position to win that game, and they got the field goal blocked. But from a confidence perspective, they basically went into Arrowhead playing against the gold standard of organizations over the last few years, and he put his team in a position to win that game. So I think coming into this game, I think his confidence level was just at another level.”

Nix completed 28-of-33 passes for 307 yards for four touchdowns in Week 11 during the Broncos' 38-6 blowout win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Head coach Sean Payton is trying to pump the brakes on all the hype, though.

“Let's not send this kid to Canton quite yet, please. All right?,” said Payton. “We're sitting here, middle of the season. He's playing well. I'm excited. The film showed he's playing well. The film showed a few things, though, that I wanted to scream at him about.”

The Broncos travel to Las Vegas to face the Raiders on Sunday, November 24 at 4:05 p.m. EST.