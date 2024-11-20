Broncos head coach Sean Payton gave a ringing endorsement of rookie quarterback Bo Nix on Wednesday. The twelfth overall pick in the 2024 draft shredded the Altana Falcons' defense for 307 yards and four touchdowns this past Sunday as the Broncos kept control of the seventh seed in the AFC. In many people's eyes, Nix is now a contender for Rookie of the Year, which is stunning considering the season quarterback Jayden Daniels is having with the Washington Commanders.

With his recent comments, Sean Payton, who has worked with hall-of-fame quarterbacks before, did nothing to stop the Bo Nix hype train. According to Broncos lead writer Aric DiLalla, the second-year Denver head coach gave a quick take on Nix's performance in his first year.

“Proud of where he's (Nix) at. He works tirelessly.”

Bo Nix is catching fire at the perfect time for the Denver Broncos

Hearing this kind of praise from a coach of Sean Payton's status has to be very encouraging for Denver fans. This quote also comes when the Broncos have a golden opportunity to solidify their playoff spot and potentially move up in the AFC Conference. Making the playoffs in its own right is a massive accomplishment for a franchise that hasn't played in the postseason since winning the Super Bowl in 2015.

Denver's remaining schedule comes against teams predominately below .500, like the Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, and Cincinnati Bengals. While the AFC West division is realistically out of reach for the Broncos, Sean Payton's team can jump the sixth-seeded Baltimore Ravens or fifth-seeded Los Angeles Chargers. Two teams that will play each other in Week 12.

Through his first eleven games, Nix has thrown for 14 touchdowns and six interceptions, recording a QBR that ranks 21st in the NFL. He additionally has rushed for 295 yards and four touchdowns. While those stats are entirely gaudy, as legendary quarterback Drew Brees noted, Nix's performance against the Kansas City Chiefs flipped a switch in the rookie QB confidence-wise. In that close loss, Nix completed 73.3% of his passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns.

Going head-to-head with the defending champs has clearly boosted Bo's confidence cause what came next was the Atlanta game. If last Sunday is an indication of the 2023 Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year's form, November 24th should be a bad day for Las Vegas Raiders fans.

But Denver's success is not just due to Nix. The rookie QB has had plenty of support from his teammates, specifically Denver's defense. This unit ranks third overall in points allowed per game, making the Broncos even more formidable should their rookie quarterback continue on this path.

Overall, considering how his coach and his teammates praise him, the vibes around Bo Nix are clearly very high. Less than a year ago, the Broncos' franchise was in rough shape at the league's most important position. However, now and in the foreseeable future, this organization appears to have stability at QB for the first time since Peyton Manning lifted his last Lombardi Trophy.