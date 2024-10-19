The Denver Broncos trounced the New Orleans Saints 33-10 on the road on Thursday Night Football to kick off the Week 7 slate. However, Broncos wideout Courtland Sutton made the kind of history one wouldn't expect in such a dominant win.

Denver quarterback Bo Nix didn't throw him the ball once, via The Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson.

“Broncos WR Courtland Sutton has played in 88 career NFL games & Thursday's at New Orleans was the first one he didn't get a single target,” Tomasson reported. “He played 56 of the 65 offensive snaps. He had 2 previous games in which he also didn't get a catch but he had left both early due to injury.”

Sutton has yet to develop a fruitful connection with Nix, as he hasn't topped 68 receiving yards in a game this season. However, the SMU alum did get at least four targets each week before Thursday night.

While Denver made easy work of the injury-riddled Saints, Nix and Sutton may need to develop better chemistry to ensure long-term success in the passing game.

Courtland Sutton likes Bo Nix's Broncos development

Nix has been far from perfect, but he's shown promising signs. The Oregon alum has tossed 1,246 yards with five touchdowns and five picks on a 61.2 completion percentage, with 255 rushing yards on 47 carries and three scores on the ground.

Sutton discussed Nix's progress on Tuesday, via the Broncos' website.

“Yeah, he's making steps. He's taking strides to get to where he wants to ultimately get to, and it's been really exciting watching him continue to develop,” Sutton said. “I know I keep saying that each week, but it's the truth. Ultimately at the end of the day, we want to see him get better, from week in and week out, and I think that's ultimately where he's been able to get to.”

One of Nix's best traits recently is his ball security. The 24-year-old has thrown just one interception over his last five contests after throwing four in his first two. He's also yet to fumble on the season.

However, Nix has still left meat on the bone.

“We have left ops [opportunities] out there on the table, and it looks so good to see it, and for us to all see it and have conversations about it and not just be — you see it individually, and you're like ‘I hope they see what I'm seeing,'” Sutton admitted.

“I'll see it, and then he'll see it, and then I'll see him the next day or something and he's like ‘Hey, did you see that play?' And I'm like ‘yeah, we can hit that in the future if it comes back around.'”

While Nix and Sutton weren't on the same page on Thursday night, it's safe to assume that won't happen again.