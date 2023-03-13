The Denver Broncos and former Las Vegas Raiders backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham have agreed to a two-year deal worth $10 million, five guaranteed, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The move should theoretically give them an upgrade at backup QB behind Russell Wilson, who has missed multiple games in each of the last two seasons. Brett Rypien did amass a 1-1 record as opposed to the 0-2 one Stidham had when filling in for Derek Carr at the end of last year, but there are other factors that make him an intriguing option in Denver.

Familiarity with new quarterbacks coach Davis Webb might top the list.

Sources: Former #Raiders QB Jarrett Stidham is signing a 2-year, $10M deal with the #Broncos, choosing to play for Sean Payton over other options. The deal, which includes $5M guaranteed and $4M more in upside, reunites him Davis Webb – who he has known since he was a teenager. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

Webb and Stidham had brief overlap, both playing in the Big 12 during the 2015-16 college football season. Obviously, the Broncos are desperately hoping they will not need to call upon the 26-year-old given the investment they have made with Wilson. Stidham does seem to always be lurking near the top of the depth chart, though.

The fourth round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft did not start with the New England Patriots but did see action and appeared to be in the mix for the job throughout the brief Cam Newton era. He threw four touchdowns and three interceptions last season in Vegas.

New head coach Sean Payton will do all he can to revitalize Wilson and the Broncos offense. There are rumors, though, that the team could be trading wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton. If that happens, then it is unclear what direction Denver will be headed in.

With those questions looming, it is probably best to check backup quarterback off the to-do list right away.