Former Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher has found a new home after leaving Dallas. He is now a member of the Denver Broncos, according to a report from Mike Klis of 9News. Maher and the Broncos have agreed to terms on a one-year deal.

Maher's exit from the Cowboys was a little bit rough following a disappointing performance in the playoffs last season. The Cowboys were facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Dallas ended up winning handily, but it was a historically bad game for Maher.

In the first half, Maher became the first player in NFL history to miss three extra points in a playoff game. He then set an NFL record for any game, playoff or not, by missing a fourth extra point in the second half. Maher is very fortunate that the game wasn't close. It was a classic case of the yips.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Typically, however, Maher is a solid kicker and should be a good pickup for the Broncos. Last season, other than in the playoff game against the Bucs, Maher was a reliable kicker. He made 90.6% of his field goals and 94.3% of his extra points.

Maher hopes to be part of a Broncos squad that has a better year than what happened in 2022. Expectations were mile high for Denver heading into the season with Russell Wilson as the QB, but things didn't pan out how Broncos fans were hoping. We'll see if Denver has made the right moves and adjustments this off-season to get them back on the map this season.