The 2023 NFL schedule is now out, and although we already knew the opponents for the Denver Broncos, we now know when and where they will be playing each game this season. With coach Sean Payton at the helm and Russell Wilson leading the way, the Broncos should contend in the AFC once again. Here are all 17 games for the Broncos in 2023 with predictions.

Here we are going to give our game-by-game predictions for the Broncos after the 2023 NFL Schedule release.

The Broncos can finally put the 2022 season behind them as the team’s complete schedule for 2023 has been revealed. Of course, we will eagerly analyze the matchups against divisional rivals, key road games, the placement of the BYE week, and the challenging path the team must navigate. Again, remember that they want to return to the playoffs for the first time since their Super Bowl 50 triumph over seven years ago.

Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson and new head coach Sean Payton courtside at Game 5 of Nuggets-Suns. pic.twitter.com/HCZr8LIpYz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 10, 2023

Now let’s look at our game-by-game predictions for the Broncos for 2023.

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 10 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Broncos, under Sean Payton’s leadership, are favored to end their six-game losing streak against the Raiders. The Broncos should win, 17-10.

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 178 vs. Washington Commanders

The Broncos have a good chance of winning against the Commanders, especially as the home team. We have Denver winning, 24-17.

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 24 at Miami Dolphins

Playing in the hot and humid conditions of South Florida could pose a challenge for the Broncos. We think this will lead to a likely loss against the Dolphins, 31-24.

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 1 at Chicago Bears

The Denver defense may face a tough test against the Bears’ Justin Fields. However, they should find a way to secure a close victory, 14-10.

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 8 vs. New York Jets

Seeking revenge, the Broncos are expected to deliver a thrilling home win over the Jets. We have this going down the wire, with Brandon McManus hitting a game-winning field goal. Denver wins, 17-14.

Week 6: Thursday, Oct. 12 at Kansas City Chiefs

The Broncos’ losing streak against the Chiefs is likely to continue. Of course, Patrick Mahomes proves to be a formidable opponent. The Chiefs will win at home, 27-13.

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 22 vs. Green Bay Packers

With Jordan Love starting for the Packers, the Broncos should have a good chance to secure an early win. Denver will bounce back here, 24-10.

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 29 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Broncos finally break their losing streak against the Chiefs and engage in a high-scoring shootout. Denver will survive, 31-28.

Week 9: BYE

Bye week. Broncos fans can relax as their team boasts a 6-2 record, surpassing last season’s performance.

Week 10: Monday, Nov. 13 at Buffalo Bills

After a 16-day break, the Broncos face the Bills on Monday Night Football. Despite extra preparation time, a victory seems unlikely. Denver will lose here, 17-10.

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 19 vs. Minnesota Vikings

This prime-time game against the Vikings becomes the turning point for the Broncos. They will showcase their potential as a franchise. The Broncos should prevail, 27-13.

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 26 vs. Cleveland Browns

The Broncos build on their national audience victory and embark on a four-game winning streak. They start with a homestand win against the Browns, 17-14.

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 3 at Houston Texans

The Broncos then face a strong defense from the Texans but manage to secure a win through field goals, 16-10. A winning season finally happens!

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 10 at Los Angeles Chargers

The Broncos continue their winning way by defeating the Chargers on the road. Yes, even in front of their home crowd! Consequently, the playoffs are now within reach. Denver springs an upset here, 20-17.

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 17 at Detroit Lions

The Broncos face the upstart Lions, who are on the path to securing a playoff spot. Unfortunately, Denver falls short as the Lions survive at home, 23-21.

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 24 vs. New England Patriots

Christmas Eve brings joy to Broncos fans as they notch a double-digit win. They will defeat the Patriots on Sunday Night Football, 35-20.

Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 31 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

We have Denver splitting the series with the Chargers. This will create a precarious situation where they need a win over the Raiders in the final week to secure a playoff spot. The Broncos fail to sweep the Chargers and lose, 20-14.

Week 18: Sunday, Jan. 7 at Las Vegas Raiders

Determined to break the pattern of disappointment, the Broncos refuse to let the Raiders defeat them. With an optimistic outlook, they sweep the Raiders, 28-21, and finish with a 12-5 record.