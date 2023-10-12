The Denver Broncos offense is likely to get a boost ahead of their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Broncos are expected to activate tight end Greg Dulcich, listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, off of Injured Reserve, league sources told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Dulcich, 23, hasn't played since the Broncos' Week 1 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, a game in which he was forced to exit with an injury to the same hamstring he had tweaked last year.

The 2022 hamstring injury forced Dulcich to miss seven games, so Denver wasn't taking any chances with their young playmaker, as they placed him on Injured Reserve.

The Broncos had opened up Dulcich's 21-day practice window on Tuesday, with head coach Sean Payton telling the media that the UCLA product was “close” to a return.

It appears that Payton's forecast was spot on, as Dulcich is poised to provide some reinforcements to a Broncos offense that is about to face off against 2022 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs high-octane offense.

Given how poorly the defense, which ranks dead-last in points allowed per game, has played, Denver's best chance at a shocking upset might just come from their offense.

Dulcich, who tallied 33 receptions for 411 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games played last year, proved he could be a solid piece in the Denver offense last season.

The Broncos will likely ease him back into the action on Thursday night, but they may need him to ramp things up fairly quickly if they want a chance to win this game against the Chiefs.