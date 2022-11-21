Published November 21, 2022

By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

The 2022 NFL season has been unkind to the Denver Broncos, to say the least. After much anticipation following the offseason addition of former Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson, the Broncos are now 3-7 following a devastating 22-16 overtime loss to their AFC West division rival Las Vegas Raiders, on Sunday. A late-touchdown bomb from Raiders quarterback to Davante Adams sealed the fate of Wilson and company, who now find themselves with plankton-sized playoff chances. In the aftermath of the Week 11 letdown, Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett discussed the possibility of a change in the team’s play-calling responsibilities, per Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports.

Per Stevens, Hackett said he’ll evaluate if the Broncos will stick with passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak moving forward as play-caller but added that he is pleased about the operation and communication. At this point, Hackett ought to be open to anything that could turn this unit around. The Broncos have been an ineffective offense team all season.

According to Pro Football Reference, the Broncos entered Week 11 with the eighth-fewest total yards (2,944) of any offense in the league in the 2022 NFL season. So Wilson’s day ending with a total of 247 passing yards and zero touchdowns or interceptions probably did not do much in the way of moving the needle for the ineffective Broncos’ offense, either.

Regardless, the Broncos will have plenty to revisit and ponder as they gather their wits and prepare for a showdown against the Carolina Panthers in Week 12 next Sunday. Will Nathaniel Hackett shake things up and take over the play-calling himself? Will Wilson and the Broncos muster any signs of life as they limp toward the finish line in the 2022 season?