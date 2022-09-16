Much has been said about Denver Broncos’ coach Nathaniel Hackett’s baffling late-game decision to settle for a 64-yard field goal in their Week 1 17-16 loss against the Seattle Seahawks. But there are 17 games in an NFL team’s schedule, and Week 2 is an opportunity for Hackett and the Broncos to bounce back and attempt to cut down on the mistakes they made in the season opener. One bright spot in the Broncos’ upset loss in Lumen Field was running back Javonte Williams, who should have an even greater role in the Broncos offense if Hackett can implement his game plan.

Javonte Williams, who had seven carries for a total of 43 yards, was used more often as a receiver in the loss to the Seahawks, leading the team in receptions with 11 for 65 yards. All in all, Williams led the Broncos in cumulative rushing/receiving yards with 108, emerging as a featured option in a Broncos offense that could unlock his potential even more, especially as he learns the nuances of his new role in the offense.

“People try to complicate it and try to make it more than what it really is, but it’s really the same,” Williams said, per The Athletic (subscription required). “It’s just, ‘Get the ball and run to the open hole.’”

Nick Kosmider of The Athletic wrote that five of Javonte Williams’ receptions came off screen passes, a stark contrast to Williams in his rookie season where such actions in the Broncos offense were ran a mere 11 times with him on the field. Hackett knows that involving his running back in the passing game will prove to be such a huge boost in their bid to make the offense more dynamic and less predictable.

“The experience that I’ve had with any running back, when you want to run the ball that’s important because it helps so many different things across the board to attack a defense. But when you add them into the pass game, they’re so integral,” Hackett said. “A lot of people don’t know how integral they are because they open up holes for other people, and when holes close, they’re the ones that get the ball.”

With the Houston Texans coming into town on Sunday, the Broncos will have another opportunity to highlight Javonte Williams’ progression as an even greater threat on the pitch. Broncos fans will hope that Hackett, this time, won’t be making decisions that end up shooting Denver on the foot so they can claim their first victory of the new season.