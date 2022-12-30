By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

With the Denver Broncos struggling this season, quarterback Russell Wilson has received a lot of flack from the media. New Broncos’ head coach Jerry Rosburg is having none of it and went to bat for his starting QB.

The hate towards Wilson spewed after it was revealed he had an office at the team facility. Some questions whether he deserved it after his play this season. However, numerous players, including wide receiver Jerry Jeudy defended Wilson.

I ain’t gonna keep looking at these false statements about my boii russ man, as a teammate who sees the elite work ethic this man has is incomparable. He got an office because he’s committed his life to this game. I never had a teammate who motivate me more then russ 💯 https://t.co/G8sTe3Hllg — Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) December 29, 2022

Rosburg, the Broncos’ interim head coach after the team fired Nathaniel Hackett, praised Jeudy and backed up his sentiment. Speaking to the media on Friday, Rosburg was blunt and called the negative reports on Wilson, “crap,” via James Palmer of the NFL Network.

“It’s a bunch of crap,” Rosburg said about the reports on Wilson. “I watch him practice out here and I see what he does. I see a Hall of Fame quarterback. If we really want to make a statement, we’ll make it on Sunday. We’ll play well and we’ll coach well. We’ll give him the opportunity to show how great of a quarterback he is.”

Wilson is in the midst of arguably the worst season of his 11-year NFL career. He has completed 60.1% of his passes for 3,019 yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Despite the struggles, Wilson is still the future at QB for the Broncos. Denver traded a number of picks to land Wilson before signing him to a $240 million contract.

The media might be upset with Wilson. But it’s clear that Jerry Rosburg and the Broncos have his back.