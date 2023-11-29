Kareem Jackson plans to meet with Roger Goodell in New York as the Broncos safety looks to get more clarity on his suspension.

Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson still couldn't understand the NFL's decision-making process after he was suspended for the second time this 2023 season. Now, he even wants to meet with league commissioner Roger Goodell to get more clarity.

Jackson has been slapped with a four-game suspension following his controversial hit on Joshua Dobbs in their Week 11 showdown with the Minnesota Vikings. The NFL ruled that it's a “serious violation of the playing rules.” Furthermore, considering the Broncos safety's history–he was suspended as well for his Week 7 hit against the Green Bay Packers–the league decided to hit him with a rather severe punishment.

While Jackson appealed the decision, his efforts went for naught as the NFL upheld the ruling. His previous suspension was reduced to two games following an appeal, but the league isn't having any of his antics this time around.

Despite that, however, Jackson wants to understand why he was given such a hefty punishment. And in order to do that, he's going to New York to meet with Goodell and get more information about the NFL's rules and his suspension.

“Kareem Jackson said tonight that he is flying to New York tomorrow to meet in person with commissioner Roger Goodell in hopes of getting more clarity about his latest suspension and how the league is enforcing the rules,” Troy Renck of Denver 7 reported.

It remains to be seen if Kareem Jackson's meeting with Roger Goodell will be productive, or if it will have any impact at all with his suspension. However, the Broncos are certainly hoping there will be some positives to come out of it.

Jackson already missed their Week 12 game against the Cleveland Browns. The Broncos face the Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions next before the safety becomes eligible to play again.