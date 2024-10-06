Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is paying tribute to the best quarterback that franchise ever had. Bo Nix wore a throwback John Elway jersey on Sunday, showing it off during his walk into the stadium.

Expand Tweet

Elway donned the Broncos jersey during his years with the team from 1983-1998. The retired gunslinger won two Super Bowl championships in Denver. Following his retirement, Elway remained close to the team and moved into a front office role as general manager/executive vice president of football operations, as well as a consultant.

Nix is hoping to replicate Elway's success as a player. The young quarterback Nix is having a slow start to the 2024 season, with just one touchdown pass to four interceptions. He has 660 passing yards on the year.

The Broncos play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Broncos look to return to greatness they saw in the days of John Elway

Denver is not having a great season, as the team is 2-2 on the year. The good news for Denver though is that the team has won two games in a row, heading into Sunday's meeting with the Raiders. One of the two victories was a powerful 26-7 win over Tampa Bay.

Nix is looking uncomfortable too much so far this year. The rookie quarterback needs to find some confidence and that may lead to more victories. A sit-down discussion with Elway could also perhaps help the young quarterback. This season, Nix has a completion percentage of 60 percent. His passing numbers though are underwhelming, as he has four times as many interceptions as passing touchdowns. He's been sacked four times.

Nix had success in college, playing for Auburn and Oregon. The quarterback was the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2023 with the Ducks. He can become as good as Elway in the NFL, but he has a long way to go. When Elway left the league in 1998, he had two Super Bowl titles, as well as a Super Bowl MVP award and a NFL MVP Award.

The Broncos and Raiders kick off at 4:05 Eastern Sunday. Las Vegas enters the game with a 2-2 record.