By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

The Denver Broncos may have disappointed and failed to live up to expectations this 2022, but Russell Wilson isn’t giving up hope just yet.

Wilson firmly believes they have what it takes to win the Super Bowl, and that remains the ultimate goal for them despite the fact that people are writing them off as early as now after that horrific campaign they just had.

“Hopefully we can win a ring or two or more,” Wilson shared, per Zac Stevens of DNVR.

Of course it is up to Russell Wilson and the Broncos to walk that talk. Until they show fans that they can actually compete, the QB’s latest comment will remain nothing more but a pipe dream. They couldn’t even show they can win one this season, let alone multiple titles.

The Broncos are set to finish 2022 with the worst record in the AFC West and one of the worst in the whole NFL. At 4-12 heading to the final game of the regular season, it is clear they have plenty to work on when the offseason begins.

Sure enough, the first step for Denver is finding a new coach that will be able to fully utilize the aging Wilson. He and Nathaniel Hackett just didn’t fit, and with Hackett gone, the Broncos’ choice for their next locker room leader will be crucial in determining whether the team can really compete for multiple titles or not.

For now, fans can only wait and see what the team will do to make sure their latest disaster won’t happen ever again.