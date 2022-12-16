By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Denver Broncos face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15 and although Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol on Friday, the team has decided to give him another week off to rest and will instead start Brett Rypien. That news was slightly disappointing to Wilson, who clearly wants to be out there competing with his boys.

Via PFT:

“Obviously for me, I always want to be out on the field. I believe in competing and being out there on the field no matter what the circumstances are. I’m an old school quarterback in that sense, that you have to be out there. I think at the same time it was a collective decision by the organization. They wanted to let me get some extra rest. I think Ryp’s going to be ready to rock and roll and our team. Guys had a great week at practice. . . . I just want to be out there competing with them, but I’m going to be doing everything in the game, on the sideline, in the locker room and everything else to make sure we get a win.”

Not the happiest to be watching from the sidelines again, but Russell Wilson is fully supportive of Rypien hopefully doing enough to end the Broncos’ brutal five-game losing streak, with Arizona also turning to their backup in Colt McCoy after Kyler Murray tore his ACL in Week 14.

It’s been a very rough first season for Wilson in the Mile High City, completing just 60.4% of his passes for 2,805 yards, 11 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Not exactly the greatest numbers for a QB who just signed a $245 million deal with the organization. Needless to say, fans aren’t too pleased.

At this point, the playoffs are very much out of the question. It simply comes down to Russ just showing he’s capable of actually playing at a high level to close out the campaign because after all, Denver invested a boatload of money in him.