There’s at least a chance that Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton will add Rex Ryan to his coaching staff.

Sean Payton has interviewed Ryan for the Broncos’ defensive coordinator position, according to Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer. Ryan works for ESPN as an NFL analyst and has been off the sidelines for the better part of a decade.

Payton is in need of a defensive coordinator, following the departure of Ejiro Evero. Evero is the new defensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers after holding the position in Denver for the 2022 season.

Ryan was once known for being among the best defensive coaches in football. Ryan was part of the Baltimore Ravens coaching staff from 1999-2007, the last three years of which he was the team’s defensive coordinator. Ryan was the defensive line coach when the team won Super Bowl 35 in 2001.

Ryan hasn’t been part of an NFL franchise since he was fired as the Buffalo Bills’ head coach, following the 2016 season. Prior to his two-year stint with the Bills, Ryan was the New York Jets’ head coach from 2009-2014. Ryan led the Jets to a pair of AFC Championship Game appearances.

Brian Flores had been a candidate to become the next Broncos’ defensive coordinator. The former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach will instead lead the Minnesota Vikings’ defense for the 2023 season.

Rex Ryan’s brother, Rob Ryan, served as Payton’s defensive coordinator with the New Orleans Saints from 2013-2015.

The Broncos ranked seventh in total defense for the 2022 season. If Denver scored 18 points in regulation for every game, the Broncos would’ve gone 12-5 and made the playoffs.