The Denver Broncos have signed former New Orleans Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. He reunites with former HC Sean Payton, reports ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Tony Jones Jr. spent the first three seasons of his career in New Orleans backing up star running back Alvin Kamara. He played in four games for the Seattle Seahawks in 2022, now finding himself in Denver for the 2023 season.

Over the first four seasons of his career, Jones Jr. has hardly been the stat-sheet stuffer. His career yards-per-carry average is 2.7, with his longest run going for 11 yards. He has yet to find the end-zone in the NFL.

Given his lackluster numbers, his contract in Denver is most likely due to his connection with the Broncos head coach. Sean Payton is known to be a players coach, and there is no doubt that his prior relationship with Jones Jr. played a role in the signing.

Jones Jr. joins a backfield that will be led by Javonte Williams. Before tearing his ACL in Week 4 of the NFL season against the Las Vegas Raiders, Williams was gearing up for a breakout sophomore season. He now looks to year 3 for his emergence into the national spotlight.

The intrigue of the Jones Jr. signing will mostly come from the connection to Coach Payton, but Broncos fans are surely focused on other storylines at the moment. Russell Wilson is the storyline for the Broncos in 2023.

Sean Payton hopes to return Wilson to his top form during his Seahawk days after an abysmal 2022. If Wilson can have a comeback season, little attention will be paid to Tony Jones Jr., if any at all.